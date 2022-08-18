ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series

By Annie Martin
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The English.

Prime Video shared first-look photos for the Western series Thursday featuring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer.

The English is an Amazon Studios and BBC production that is created, written, directed and executive produced by Hugo Blick. Blunt and Greg Brenman also serve as executive producers.

The new series follows Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an aristocratic Englishwoman, and Eli Whipp (Spencer), a Pawnee ex-calvary scout, as they come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape.

"Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination -- the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming," an official synopsis reads.

Upon reaching Hoxem, Cornelia (Blunt) and Eli (Spencer) are drawn into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders and begin to understand the full extent of their intertwined history.

Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones and Ciarán Hinds also star.

The English will consist of six episodes and premiere on Prime Video in November.

