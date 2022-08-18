ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

Jerry Rice says ‘a lot of work’ needed at stadium that bears his name

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFcSz_0hMFCDvO00

When you think of Mississippi Valley State University, Jerry Rice is at the forefront of most folks’ minds. And that’s with good reason — the greatest wide receiver of all-time not only played his college ball there — his name is also on the program’s football stadium.

The field named after Rice and his quarterback Willie Totten has been temporarily shut down by the school until further notice, the school announced on Wednesday. No explanation was given for the shutdown, but a school spokesperson told HBCU Sports that things should be ready to go by the time Mississippi Valley State hosts Delta State, a Division II school located in Mississippi.

Facilities have been a big point of discussion regarding the school over recent years. It is a tall task as Mississippi Valley State’s athletics budget of $3.9 million in 2021 was the lowest among all Division I athletics programs with football.

Last July boosters announced a campaign called “Touchdown for Turf” to help raise $2 million to get turf for Rice-Totten Stadium. The MVSU V-Club raised over $84,000 to contribute to the effort by the end of 2021. Earlier this year, Deion Sanders took a trip to Jackson State’s fellow in-state HBCU to see the conditions himself and he expressed his concerns while also pledging to help improve both practice and game facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXOdO_0hMFCDvO00
Mississippi Valley State’s Archie Cooley and Jerry Rice pose in the mid-1980s.


Jerry Rice was a record-breaking receiver at the school in the 1980s before going on to re-write the NFL record books and land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is keenly aware of the issues at Mississippi Valley State. He previously filmed a video to raise awareness of the campaign.

“They’re lacking a lot. And, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” Rice told HBCU Legends recently. “I think because we’re getting great coaches in these HBCUs now, the money, the field conditions, the environment, everything is going to get so much better. But it’s going to take time, but, yeah, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

The post Jerry Rice says ‘a lot of work’ needed at stadium that bears his name appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 6

GOD CHOSEN/12 TRIBE
4d ago

Jerry just trying to do something he been saying for years lol, now that Deion has made an impact he's back talkingthat same nonsense, plus Deion is not even from Mississippi, sad on you Jerry and the other black pro athletes...

Reply
4
Reedell Holmes
4d ago

How many times has Rep. B. Thompson tried to help the black colleges in Mississippi, for he sits in a very powerful position and hasn't opened his mouth. My GOD what is wrong with our so called leaders and want to be's. Please if any politicians don't do your job, please do your constituents a Hugh Favor. Quit and GO Home. We will mark that as your greatest Deed as a law maker. Just Quit!!!!!!

Reply
4
Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Itta Bena, MS
Sports
City
Itta Bena, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday

The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Willie Totten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Hbcu Sports#Division Ii#Rice Totten Stadium
On3.com

Ole Miss rises into top 25 of On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

After a slow start to the 2023 recruiting cycle, the momentum is beginning to build for Ole Miss. The Rebels entered the month of July with just four commitments, but over the past six weeks, Lane Kiffin and Co. have bolstered their class in a big way. One of their biggest commitments came this afternoon, when four-star Ridgeland (Miss.) wide receiver Ayden Williams committed to the Rebels over LSU and Tennessee.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

The list of all-time greats at the University of Arkansas is hardly a short one. So when it came time to select the Razorbacks’ All-Time Roster, the task took months. Even now, about 16 weeks after considering the undertaking, we could hear arguments for moving some our listed back-ups to starters, adding a player for another here and there. We aren’t perfect. But it isn’t about being perfect. It’s about re-living the greatness. It’s about talking again about the careers of Hogs from the recent past and, in some cases, the not-so-recent past. Take a look. We start with the offense. Let us...
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy