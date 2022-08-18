ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stretch Hayden
4d ago

some of y'all are so rude inn these comments. Lord help us all for we know not of what we doing and saying

Tracy Wright
4d ago

so if one of y'all get robbed and y'all work at McDonald's is that because of your job cause you to get robbed

Imelda Arroyo
4d ago

OMG.. hope he alright.. that's crazy because I saw this thing on storage wars...where this man broadcast how much money 💰 he brings with him...mind u these people ( meaning the people that actually got to unit and bye them) this is there hustle... meaning they do this on real life....but it took me buy surprised 🙀 that they would broadcast how much 💰 they keep on them...I'm making I statement..it's give room for clown 🤡.. snake !!! people to due harmful stuff..so on that note watch would u say..and do on social media... that just my opinion

Woman shot at Westside apartment complex, man detained

ATLANTA - Police said a woman will be OK after she was hospitalized from an apartment complex shooting. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it happened on Huff Road. She was alert when she went to the hospital. Police said a man was detained...
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed

Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
4 shot in Hampton Walmart

Lovejoy Police say a man may face reckless conduct charges after a negligent discharge in the Walmart Supercenter at 11465 Tara Blvd. in Hampton wounded him and three other people. According to police, two people have been hospitalized and two others were treated at the scene after the bullet ricocheted....
Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot. One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes...
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
