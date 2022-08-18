Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom Handy
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Paterson Receives Over $50M to Improve InfrastructureMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Related
This app wants to help crowdsource NYC street parking
Finding a parking spot in New York City requires fortitude, patience and plenty of luck. Even then, good luck squeezing your car into a space where it can live for more than 24 hours before a street sweeper (or ticket-wielding NYPD officer, or film crew eager to clear the block, or, well, you get it) forces your vehicle to relocate. Free parking is a painful process, with metered parking not much better. And unless you're willing to shell out cash in the triple digits to store a car in a lot or garage, the street is your best option.
NYC launches crackdown on commercial vehicles parking illegally in Queens
NEW YORK -- A new effort is underway to put the brakes on truck drivers taking advantage of parking in neighborhoods around the city.Trucks left parked overnight has been an issue for years, and city officials say it's only getting worse, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday.Trucks are not allowed to park on residential streets between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and yet they do night after night. It is an issue that has plagued southeastern Queens for years, and city officials say it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. It now impacts neighborhoods from Staten Island up to...
NBC New York
Struggling Taxi Drivers See Congestion Pricing as Fee That Breaks Their Backs
This article was originally published on Aug 22 5:40am EDT by THE CITY. Proposed fees on city drivers that are supposed to generate billions of dollars for mass transit upgrades also threaten to take a crippling toll on the livelihood of cabbies and the long-suffering yellow taxi industry. The proposed...
The inside story of how NYC schools spent $90 million on air purifiers that have stirred controversy
Delos Living is headquartered in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Documents obtained by Gothamist show Delos Living referred to its devices as HEPA purifiers in its internal communications with the education department, although the company also said that its air purifiers do not use HEPA filters. The company that sold 160,000 air purifiers to the Department of Education benefited from a lobbying campaign that reached high into the upper ranks of City Hall. [ more › ]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boweryboogie.com
Neighbors Turn Out Against ‘Sohogozo,’ the Forlini’s Replacement on Baxter Street
With old-school red sauce joint, Forlini’s, gone nearly six months, the proposed nightclub taking its place is already ruffling local feathers. According to liquor license application materials on file at Community Board 3, the incoming restaurant at 91-93 Baxter Street will be helmed by two DJs – Alex Watanabe and Marcelo Baez. Both are affiliated with “Sohogozo,” a Latin music party hosted at the SoHo Mexican restaurant Papatzul. (The concept itself is going under the LLC of Sohogozo.)
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
boropark24.com
MTA Quietly Cuts Bus Routes Citywide
New York City’s MTA has cut bus service of underused routes, effective immediately, but the agency has not announced its reduced service. With bus ridership standing at only 65% of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA is cutting bus routes as a “money-saving initiative,” a NYC Transit manager wrote in an e-mail reported by nydailynews.com.
How NYC landlords continue to use a rent law loophole to spike regulated rents
Georgina Christ, 72, in front of her East Village apartment Despite a crackdown on how landlords can charge for regulated apartments, delays in state regulations allow building owners to “Frankenstein” apartments together to dramatically raise rents. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
More lanes on the Turnpike won’t solve congestion | Opinion
New Jersey is at a crossroads. Gov. Murphy supports a $4.75 billion plan to add more lanes to an 8-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike. He says the project is needed to fight congestion. Meanwhile, city leaders in Hoboken and Jersey City and others oppose it, saying the project won’t work.
India Day Parade kicks off in in Manhattan
The world's largest India Day Parade outside of India took place Sunday along Madison Avenue in New York City.
Zombies Take Over Subway Station in Downtown Newark, Police Expect Undead Traffic Terror
Newark NJ Department of Public Safety @NewarkNJPublicSafety TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Delays Anticipated for Film Production...
MTA upgrades app, plans next steps for OMNY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — What’s next for the bus and subway fare payment system in New York City? The OMNY system, which stands for “One Metro New York,” started its rollout in 2019. The most recent big change was the tap-and-go system, which is still a work in progress. “I think it’s pretty efficient … […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
Bare Book Club is staging live readings in the buff this week in Brooklyn
New York City’s Bare Book Club sums up its mission pretty clearly: “A group of beautiful performers who love to read…naked. That’s it.”. But there’s a lot more beneath the surface to this fun event, which is hosting its latest show this Thursday, August 25 at The City Reliquary in Brooklyn. This nude literary salon celebrates the written word, the queer community and the human body.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New York’s plan to attract new construction workers
As the construction industry continue to struggle with a shortage of workers, New York City major Eric Adams has launched a US$18.6m programme designed to entice 2,300 low-income people into construction and industrial careers over the next three years. The Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC) scheme will see...
Eater
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?
Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
Lightning strikes house in Nutley during severe storms across New Jersey, Tri-State
A utility crew turned off power to a charming home in Nutley, New Jersey on Monday night after a fierce bolt of lightning struck and started a fire in the attic.
eastnewyork.com
Fair Fares MetroCard Program Gives Eligible New Yorkers 50% off on Transit Fairs
The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) hosted a press conference on Friday, August 12 at Albee Square in Brooklyn to celebrate an outreach day of action across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Please note that Commissioner Rodriguez gives part of his remarks in Spanish and Synthia Jahan gives part of her remarks in Bangla, reminding all New Yorkers that, regardless of their immigration status and the languages spoken, they can be eligible for Fair Fares NYC.
thepressgroup.net
Calamari: $4.5M DPW plan won’t fit all vehicles, equipment
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Mayor Peter Calamari told Township Council members at their Aug. 15 meeting that there will not be enough space at a proposed newly designed $4.5 million public works facility to be built at town hall to store all of the department’s current vehicles and equipment. Due...
Illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and drugs seized in weekend bust in New Jersey
"Operation Confiscation" also resulted in multiple arrests and the confiscation of heroin, cocaine and meth.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0