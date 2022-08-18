ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Time Out New York

This app wants to help crowdsource NYC street parking

Finding a parking spot in New York City requires fortitude, patience and plenty of luck. Even then, good luck squeezing your car into a space where it can live for more than 24 hours before a street sweeper (or ticket-wielding NYPD officer, or film crew eager to clear the block, or, well, you get it) forces your vehicle to relocate. Free parking is a painful process, with metered parking not much better. And unless you're willing to shell out cash in the triple digits to store a car in a lot or garage, the street is your best option.
CBS New York

NYC launches crackdown on commercial vehicles parking illegally in Queens

NEW YORK -- A new effort is underway to put the brakes on truck drivers taking advantage of parking in neighborhoods around the city.Trucks left parked overnight has been an issue for years, and city officials say it's only getting worse, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday.Trucks are not allowed to park on residential streets between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and yet they do night after night. It is an issue that has plagued southeastern Queens for years, and city officials say it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. It now impacts neighborhoods from Staten Island up to...
Gothamist

The inside story of how NYC schools spent $90 million on air purifiers that have stirred controversy

Delos Living is headquartered in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Documents obtained by Gothamist show Delos Living referred to its devices as HEPA purifiers in its internal communications with the education department, although the company also said that its air purifiers do not use HEPA filters. The company that sold 160,000 air purifiers to the Department of Education benefited from a lobbying campaign that reached high into the upper ranks of City Hall. [ more › ]
New York City, NY
boweryboogie.com

Neighbors Turn Out Against ‘Sohogozo,’ the Forlini’s Replacement on Baxter Street

With old-school red sauce joint, Forlini’s, gone nearly six months, the proposed nightclub taking its place is already ruffling local feathers. According to liquor license application materials on file at Community Board 3, the incoming restaurant at 91-93 Baxter Street will be helmed by two DJs – Alex Watanabe and Marcelo Baez. Both are affiliated with “Sohogozo,” a Latin music party hosted at the SoHo Mexican restaurant Papatzul. (The concept itself is going under the LLC of Sohogozo.)
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
boropark24.com

MTA Quietly Cuts Bus Routes Citywide

New York City’s MTA has cut bus service of underused routes, effective immediately, but the agency has not announced its reduced service. With bus ridership standing at only 65% of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA is cutting bus routes as a “money-saving initiative,” a NYC Transit manager wrote in an e-mail reported by nydailynews.com.
PIX11

MTA upgrades app, plans next steps for OMNY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — What’s next for the bus and subway fare payment system in New York City?  The OMNY system, which stands for “One Metro New York,” started its rollout in 2019. The most recent big change was the tap-and-go system, which is still a work in progress. “I think it’s pretty efficient … […]
PIX11

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
Time Out New York

Bare Book Club is staging live readings in the buff this week in Brooklyn

New York City’s Bare Book Club sums up its mission pretty clearly: “A group of beautiful performers who love to read…naked. That’s it.”. But there’s a lot more beneath the surface to this fun event, which is hosting its latest show this Thursday, August 25 at The City Reliquary in Brooklyn. This nude literary salon celebrates the written word, the queer community and the human body.
demolitionandrecycling.media

New York’s plan to attract new construction workers

As the construction industry continue to struggle with a shortage of workers, New York City major Eric Adams has launched a US$18.6m programme designed to entice 2,300 low-income people into construction and industrial careers over the next three years. The Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC) scheme will see...
Eater

Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?

Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
eastnewyork.com

Fair Fares MetroCard Program Gives Eligible New Yorkers 50% off on Transit Fairs

The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) hosted a press conference on Friday, August 12 at Albee Square in Brooklyn to celebrate an outreach day of action across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Please note that Commissioner Rodriguez gives part of his remarks in Spanish and Synthia Jahan gives part of her remarks in Bangla, reminding all New Yorkers that, regardless of their immigration status and the languages spoken, they can be eligible for Fair Fares NYC.
