Tubi’s ‘TMZ No BS’ Docuseries To Feature Britney Spears As First Subject

Tubi is set to launch TMZ No BS, a 12-episode docuseries featuring some of the biggest names in pop culture. The first episode, centered on Britney Spears , will debut on August 24.

Hosted by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and guest TMZ contributors, the docuseries will feature “never-before-seen stories and fresh reporting that provides an eye-opening look at people who have been widely covered, but never really understood,” according to Tubi. Each episode will focus on a set topic or public figure.

Per Tubi’s description, “ TMZ No BS : Britney Spears is an unfiltered look at the fascinating and tumultuous life of one of pop culture’s biggest and most scrutinized stars. Through inside stories from the reporters who covered her every step of the way, and exclusive footage from the TMZ vault, Harvey, Charles and the gang discuss Britney’s rise to fame and the shocking events that led to a decade-long conservatorship.”

Tubi and TMZ are both owned by Fox Entertainment.

Upcoming episodes of TMZ No BS will include “JLO,” “Wildest Celebrity Arrests,” and “Conor McGregor.”

“ TMZ No BS is a must watch on Tubi for any avid TMZ follower and all pop culture enthusiasts,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “We’re excited to have fans discover this new docuseries where Harvey Levin and his team sit down for a stripped down roundtable conversation, and examine some of the biggest celebrity moments through a new lens.”

TMZ No BS is executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudier and Ryan Regan, with co-executive producer Jess Fusco.