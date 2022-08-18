ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Mann Revs ‘Ferrari’ As ‘Heat 2’ Tops Bestseller Lists

By Mike Fleming Jr
 5 days ago
Yesterday was a good one for filmmaker Michael Mann . He began production in Italy on Ferrari , and learned that his first novel landed atop The New York Times Bestseller hardcover list. Heat 2 fleshes out the events before and after Mann’s 1995 crime classic Heat , and lands atop the NYT list in its first week in publication. Mann wrote his novel debut with co-writer Meg Gardiner in a book published through Mann’s William Morrow imprint. Heat 2 is the first book in a three book multi-million dollar deal between Michael Mann books and the Harper Collins division, In a Deadline feature on the book last week, Mann said that he plans to lean into continuing the crime story, which in the present focuses on the criminal exploits of Chris Shiherlis, played by Val Kilmer in the original film, and Detective Vincent Hanna, played by Al Pacino in the film. Mann hopes to adapt Heat 2 into a theatrical feature, after he completes Ferrari with Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley starring. Michael Mann Books and Gardiner are repped by Shane Salerno at The Story Factory, who set up the imprint deal.

