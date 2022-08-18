Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
People
Mass. Man Spends Days Searching Sea for Stranger's Missing Wedding Ring — and He Finds It!
A Massachusetts woman has been reunited with her precious wedding ring thanks to the determination of a man she met on social media, who searched the ocean for days. Francesca Teal, 29, of Groveland, was tossing a football around with her husband Austin at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire on Aug. 6 when the ring slipped off her finger and into the waist-deep water below, according to The Boston Globe.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing The Piscataqua River Bridge on The Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
This Romantic & Private New England Yurt is an Idyllic Year-Round Escape
Whatever your housing needs may be, there are countless unique, one-of-a-kind Airbnbs perfect for your romantic getaway, family vacation, guys or girls weekend, or other occasions. This romantic & private yurt in Putney, Vermont, could be just the retreat you've been looking for. For starters, you may be thinking "what...
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idesignarch.com
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort
Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
thelocalne.ws
Service Dog Column:
As the dogs enter their next stage of training, people in Ipswich will have to hesitate when someone falls with a dog, because we are probably just practicing having the dog help us get back up. Though the dogs cannot support the full weight of an adult, they can certainly...
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Man uses metal detector to help Massachusetts woman find lost ring on Hampton Beach
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook. Her post got the attention of a man named Lou Asci who went into the water...
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
WMUR.com
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Do you know any of these kids
I grew up on Lafayette Road and lived there until around fifth grade. Every summer day, I walked with my sister and brother and many cousins and kids from that area to Linebrook Park. There, we played ball, different games, made potholders, etc. At lunchtime, we walked home, then back...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
WMUR.com
Jamestown Canyon virus identified in batches of mosquitos in two New Hampshire towns, DHHS says
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported they have identified the first batches of mosquitos this year to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. Health officials said the first positive batch was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2. and the second positive...
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
laconiadailysun.com
Landowner denies disturbing Tilton family cemetery
TILTON — Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the selectboard alleged had disturbed an old family cemetery on his property, denied that he had done so when he met with them on Aug. 18. Visibly upset at a cease-and-desist letter he had received from the town, and the newspaper account of the matter, Obekhov said, “I cannot cease what I never did.”
Q97.9
Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0