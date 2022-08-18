Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: A&M student is the area’s only state licensed wildlife rehabilitator
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the Bryan-College Station area there is only one state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator who takes in injured wildlife and she’s a 20-year-old student at Texas A&M University. Krista Bligh runs a non-profit organization in Brazos County called Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation and with the...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Class of 2026 cadets finish freshman orientation week at A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station residents may have noticed their barber shops were a little busier than usual with some new Aggies taking the first steps toward becoming cadets. The Class 0f 2026 finished out Freshman Orientation Week by taking the Cadet Oath and conducting their first pass...
KBTX.com
Sam Bennett post U.S. Amateur full interview
Krista Bligh runs a non-profit organization in Brazos County called Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation and with the help of a handful of volunteers, she takes in animals from across the area and attempts to nurse them back to health. Be Remarkable: A&M student is the area’s only state licensed...
KBTX.com
Skunk found in Hearne tests positive for rabies
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Veterinary Services on Sunday issued a public health warning after a skunk tested positive for rabies. The test was conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the group. Residents are being warned not to pick up or handle wildlife or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Heavy rain brings much needed relief to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rainfall through the Brazos Valley is bringing some much-needed relief. After months of dry forecasts, multiple days of rain will help chisel away at area drought conditions. Most of the Brazos Valley was put under a flood watch for Monday and Tuesday. This severe weather includes Brazos County, which saw heavy rain, thunderstorms, and 30mph wind at times Monday.
KBTX.com
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of a local water park says he saw something this summer he’s never seen before at his place. Adults seeking a day of fun in the sun without their kids are now traveling across the country just to visit The Cove at Bear-X in College Station, and the unexpected spike in out-of-town guests is also catching the attention of city tourism officials.
KBTX.com
Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
KBTX.com
Domain at Northgate welcome residents with “Aggies in Wonderland”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Domain at Northgate had some fun Thursday afternoon as their residents moved into their new apartments. The student living complex hosted an “Alice in Wonderland” themed party but put a twist on it and called it “Aggies in Wonderland.”. The residents were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including police officer Sarah Popham, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. Curtis Ray McCoy, a 32-year-old Bryan resident, was on Facebook live when he ended his...
KBTX.com
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle. Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX,...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Also in District 10 of 5A-DII is Huntsville. After going 4-5 last season the Hornets have their eyes on the playoffs. They missed post season play last season snapping a four year streak. Junior Jawann Giddens is expected to have a big season after rushing for...
KBTX.com
Aggies hold final live scrimmage of fall camp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football held their final live scrimmage of fall camp that was closed to the media and public on Saturday. The Aggies are now just two weeks away from kicking off their 2022 season. Last Saturday, the Aggies held their first scrimmage at Kyle Field....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Mud, Sweat and Cheers
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - This morning about 20 teams competed in the 10th annual Mud, Sweat and Cheers cross country meet. The race is a 4 by 1.5 mile relay featuring obstacles including a mud pit and hay bales. “This meet is set up as a relay to have fun,...
KBTX.com
Bennett Tops Menante to Reach U.S. Amateur Final
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett defeated Dylan Menante 1UP to reach the 122nd U.S. Amateur final Saturday at The Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett never trailed throughout the day and took a 2UP lead with a par on No. 10 and a birdie on No. 12. Menante battled back to square the match on holes 14 and 15. On hole 17, the Madisonville, Texas, native posted a remarkable birdie after an errant drive and subsequent shot in the bunker to regain the lead before clinching the match with a par on 18.
KBTX.com
Aggies Rout McNeese, 8-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies went on a scoring spree to beat the McNeese Cowgirls, 8-0, Sunday night on Ellis Field. The Aggies had seven players register goals as they posted their highest scoring output since topping off Mississippi State, 8-0, on September 27, 2013. In...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Rattlers are coming off of a 5-6 season where they successfully made playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Navasota fell short in the bi-district round to Wimberly, 56-0. This season the Rattlers come back with experience and are ready to go. “Last year was a...
KBTX.com
Johnson Tabbed as AP Preseason All-American
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team Monday morning. Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.
KBTX.com
13 Aggies Set to Compete in UTR Pro Circuit
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Thirteen Texas A&M men’s tennis student-athletes are slated to compete in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit, August 22-28, at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Senior Guido Marson enters the competition as the top-seeded Aggie with a UTR ranking of 13.46, followed by junior Raphael...
KBTX.com
Bennett Crowned 122nd U.S. Amateur Champion
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett won the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Sunday after defeating Ben Carr, 1UP, at The Ridgewood Country Club. In the 36-hole championship round, Bennett held up a 3UP lead after the first 18 holes and extended his lead to five after winning Nos. 2 and 3. Carr rebounded and cut the lead to two after back-to-back victories on holes five and six before winning hole 10.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. McNeese
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies begin their 29th year at Ellis Field with Sunday’s 6 p.m. contest against the McNeese Cowgirls. The Maroon & White are coming off a 0-0 road draw at No. 25 Clemson to start the season. Kenna Caldwell came up huge in goal with seven saves to record her ninth career shutout.
Comments / 0