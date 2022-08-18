ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TX

KBTX.com

Sam Bennett post U.S. Amateur full interview

Krista Bligh runs a non-profit organization in Brazos County called Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation and with the help of a handful of volunteers, she takes in animals from across the area and attempts to nurse them back to health. Be Remarkable: A&M student is the area’s only state licensed...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Skunk found in Hearne tests positive for rabies

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Veterinary Services on Sunday issued a public health warning after a skunk tested positive for rabies. The test was conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the group. Residents are being warned not to pick up or handle wildlife or...
HEARNE, TX
City
Madisonville, TX
Local
Texas Education
KBTX.com

Heavy rain brings much needed relief to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rainfall through the Brazos Valley is bringing some much-needed relief. After months of dry forecasts, multiple days of rain will help chisel away at area drought conditions. Most of the Brazos Valley was put under a flood watch for Monday and Tuesday. This severe weather includes Brazos County, which saw heavy rain, thunderstorms, and 30mph wind at times Monday.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of a local water park says he saw something this summer he’s never seen before at his place. Adults seeking a day of fun in the sun without their kids are now traveling across the country just to visit The Cove at Bear-X in College Station, and the unexpected spike in out-of-town guests is also catching the attention of city tourism officials.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
NAVASOTA, TX
#K12#Madisonville Cisd#Kbtx News
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Also in District 10 of 5A-DII is Huntsville. After going 4-5 last season the Hornets have their eyes on the playoffs. They missed post season play last season snapping a four year streak. Junior Jawann Giddens is expected to have a big season after rushing for...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies hold final live scrimmage of fall camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football held their final live scrimmage of fall camp that was closed to the media and public on Saturday. The Aggies are now just two weeks away from kicking off their 2022 season. Last Saturday, the Aggies held their first scrimmage at Kyle Field....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
Education
KBTX.com

Mud, Sweat and Cheers

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - This morning about 20 teams competed in the 10th annual Mud, Sweat and Cheers cross country meet. The race is a 4 by 1.5 mile relay featuring obstacles including a mud pit and hay bales. “This meet is set up as a relay to have fun,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bennett Tops Menante to Reach U.S. Amateur Final

PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett defeated Dylan Menante 1UP to reach the 122nd U.S. Amateur final Saturday at The Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett never trailed throughout the day and took a 2UP lead with a par on No. 10 and a birdie on No. 12. Menante battled back to square the match on holes 14 and 15. On hole 17, the Madisonville, Texas, native posted a remarkable birdie after an errant drive and subsequent shot in the bunker to regain the lead before clinching the match with a par on 18.
PARAMUS, NJ
KBTX.com

Aggies Rout McNeese, 8-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies went on a scoring spree to beat the McNeese Cowgirls, 8-0, Sunday night on Ellis Field. The Aggies had seven players register goals as they posted their highest scoring output since topping off Mississippi State, 8-0, on September 27, 2013. In...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Rattlers are coming off of a 5-6 season where they successfully made playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Navasota fell short in the bi-district round to Wimberly, 56-0. This season the Rattlers come back with experience and are ready to go. “Last year was a...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Johnson Tabbed as AP Preseason All-American

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team Monday morning. Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

13 Aggies Set to Compete in UTR Pro Circuit

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Thirteen Texas A&M men’s tennis student-athletes are slated to compete in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit, August 22-28, at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Senior Guido Marson enters the competition as the top-seeded Aggie with a UTR ranking of 13.46, followed by junior Raphael...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bennett Crowned 122nd U.S. Amateur Champion

PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett won the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Sunday after defeating Ben Carr, 1UP, at The Ridgewood Country Club. In the 36-hole championship round, Bennett held up a 3UP lead after the first 18 holes and extended his lead to five after winning Nos. 2 and 3. Carr rebounded and cut the lead to two after back-to-back victories on holes five and six before winning hole 10.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. McNeese

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies begin their 29th year at Ellis Field with Sunday’s 6 p.m. contest against the McNeese Cowgirls. The Maroon & White are coming off a 0-0 road draw at No. 25 Clemson to start the season. Kenna Caldwell came up huge in goal with seven saves to record her ninth career shutout.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

