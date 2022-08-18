PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett defeated Dylan Menante 1UP to reach the 122nd U.S. Amateur final Saturday at The Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett never trailed throughout the day and took a 2UP lead with a par on No. 10 and a birdie on No. 12. Menante battled back to square the match on holes 14 and 15. On hole 17, the Madisonville, Texas, native posted a remarkable birdie after an errant drive and subsequent shot in the bunker to regain the lead before clinching the match with a par on 18.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO