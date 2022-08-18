ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wills Point, TX

CBS Chicago

Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

The MacLeishes of Chicago

The great 20th century American poet Archibald MacLeish. Following a harrowing winter and spring that included eye surgery, hospitalization and a broken knee cap, I am delighted to be back in the Publisher’s box of Classic Chicago on Sunday morning. From this spot, over the next several weeks, we will explore the lives of various members of Chicago’s MacLeish Dynasty.
CHICAGO, IL
chambanamoms.com

Fall Fun in Chicago: Free Days at the Best Museums

Get your entire family into your favorite Chicago attractions for free on specific days this fall. Do you love visiting museums? Do you love visiting museums for free? We’ve put together our list of special days when we know Chicago museums offer free admission this fall, from September through December of 2022. (For free days remaining in August 2022, click here.)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Brother Rice catcher Zion Jones, one of the country's best H.S. players, has summer to remember

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brother Rice high school catcher Zion Jones is about as good as they get. He's already committed to playing college ball at Louisville, but before he goes there and even before he closes out his high school career, he tells CBS 2's Matt Zahn that he's enjoying a pretty amazing summer.How good does it feel when you hit the ball that hard? "It feels amazing. No better feeling," says Zion Jones.As one of the best high school baseball players in Illinois, Brother Rice's Zion Rose gets that feeling a lot. The Louisville commit's talents have taken him...
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Do You Know the Story Behind These Weird Illinois Structures?

As Illinoisans, I'm sure we've all been to Chicago a time or two or two hundred, but have you ever noticed these weird structures floating along the city's shoreline?. I've noticed these structures several times and have always thought, 'what the heck is that?', but no one has ever been able to tell me what they actually are...until today.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' event

Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History is hosting slumber parties this fall. Máximo the TitanosaurPhoto by Lucy Hewett, courtesy of the Field Museum. (CHICAGO) If you've ever watched the Night at the Museum movies and wished you could spend a night at a museum, now is your chance. Families and groups with children aged 6 to 12 can live the dream and "doze with the dinos" this fall.
CHICAGO, IL
100.9 The Eagle

The Magical World of Harry Potter is Coming to Illinois This Fall

Calling all wizards and muggles alike. You're all invited to experience everything Harry Potter at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Magic at Play. Opening November 11 in Chicago (Water Tower Plaza) explore three floors of everything Harry Potter. Kids (and adults) will be able to climb and go on a magical adventure all inspired by the world of Harry Potter. There will be several activities throughout the three floors to discover and explore everything Harry Potter.
CHICAGO, IL
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

