Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread
Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter.
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead's potential watery mob graveyard?
Five bodies have been found within three months in Lake Mead's receding waters near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit.
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
Homer Glen village trustee Nicole La Ha Zwiercan wins Mrs. America crown
A Homer Glen village trustee is the new Mrs. America. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan won the crown Saturday night in Las Vegas, competing against 51 national contestants.
classicchicagomagazine.com
The MacLeishes of Chicago
The great 20th century American poet Archibald MacLeish. Following a harrowing winter and spring that included eye surgery, hospitalization and a broken knee cap, I am delighted to be back in the Publisher’s box of Classic Chicago on Sunday morning. From this spot, over the next several weeks, we will explore the lives of various members of Chicago’s MacLeish Dynasty.
chambanamoms.com
Fall Fun in Chicago: Free Days at the Best Museums
Get your entire family into your favorite Chicago attractions for free on specific days this fall. Do you love visiting museums? Do you love visiting museums for free? We’ve put together our list of special days when we know Chicago museums offer free admission this fall, from September through December of 2022. (For free days remaining in August 2022, click here.)
Brother Rice catcher Zion Jones, one of the country's best H.S. players, has summer to remember
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brother Rice high school catcher Zion Jones is about as good as they get. He's already committed to playing college ball at Louisville, but before he goes there and even before he closes out his high school career, he tells CBS 2's Matt Zahn that he's enjoying a pretty amazing summer.How good does it feel when you hit the ball that hard? "It feels amazing. No better feeling," says Zion Jones.As one of the best high school baseball players in Illinois, Brother Rice's Zion Rose gets that feeling a lot. The Louisville commit's talents have taken him...
anash.org
L’Chaim: Lezak – Kulek
The L’Chaim of Mendy Lezak of Los Angeles, CA and Feigy Kulek of Chicago, IL took place Thursday night at FREE Hall.
Blue Angels delayed, many acts scrapped at Chicago Air and Water show due to rain
The Blue Angels were delayed by rain for the Air and Water Show and performed an abbreviated show that saw a number of acts scrapped because of the weather.
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden welcomed home from rehab by hundreds along route
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
wlsam.com
Nisos Mediterranean Restaurant – New Greek restaurant in the heart of Chicago
During the pandemic, Jason Chan decided to quit his job to become the Director of Operations at Nisos Mediterranean Restaurant. He and the Steve Cochran Show talk about his own personal philosophy and how to keep a positive attitude during rough times.
Do You Know the Story Behind These Weird Illinois Structures?
As Illinoisans, I'm sure we've all been to Chicago a time or two or two hundred, but have you ever noticed these weird structures floating along the city's shoreline?. I've noticed these structures several times and have always thought, 'what the heck is that?', but no one has ever been able to tell me what they actually are...until today.
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' event
Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History is hosting slumber parties this fall. Máximo the TitanosaurPhoto by Lucy Hewett, courtesy of the Field Museum. (CHICAGO) If you've ever watched the Night at the Museum movies and wished you could spend a night at a museum, now is your chance. Families and groups with children aged 6 to 12 can live the dream and "doze with the dinos" this fall.
See the new Sister Jean bobblehead
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is introducing two new figurines in honor of the Loyola team chaplain's 103rd birthday on Sunday.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Demand soars for Chicago’s Italian beef sandwich, thanks to ‘The Bear’
This summer has been a very busy one for Joe Buonavolanto III and his family. They’ve been operating the Chicago-based Buona Italian Beef for three generations and sales have not only boomed at the chain’s 26 locations, “there’s been a huge surge in Shop and Ship,” he said.
The Magical World of Harry Potter is Coming to Illinois This Fall
Calling all wizards and muggles alike. You're all invited to experience everything Harry Potter at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Magic at Play. Opening November 11 in Chicago (Water Tower Plaza) explore three floors of everything Harry Potter. Kids (and adults) will be able to climb and go on a magical adventure all inspired by the world of Harry Potter. There will be several activities throughout the three floors to discover and explore everything Harry Potter.
