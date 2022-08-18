Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
You should probably update your Apple devices right now
(CNN Business) — Apple is directing users of most of its devices to update their software after the company discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems that it says "may have been actively exploited." In security updates posted online on Wednesday and Thursday, Apple said the vulnerability affects iPhones...
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Apple security alert: How to update your iPhone software and ensure you are safe from latest security bug
Apple has released a major security alert, affecting its iPhones, iPads and Macs.The company says that a pair of dangerous bugs in its operating system mean that hackers can get access to some of the most important parts of Apple device’s software.What’s more, the company has warned that the problem may already have been actively exploited by hackers. That means that an attack is out there, and any device running software that hasn’t been updated is potentially at risk.Luckily, it is a relatively straightforward process to update any Apple device and stay safe from the bug. In fact, it...
Best student MacBook guide 2022
The best student MacBook is affordable, portable and packed with power. We've selected the top Apple laptops available. Looking for the best student MacBook? Whether you're buying for yourself or a family member, you've come to the right place. In this guide I've selected the best Apple laptops for students, ones that mix power and flexibility with price and value.
The best Surface Go deals including low Surface Go 3 prices in August 2022
The Surface Go is a super popular laptop/tablet hybrid, and snagging a Surface Go deal is high on the list of kids and students who don't need the most powerful hybrid around, but one that still boasts plenty of features. And there are three options to chose from. Well, actually,...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
Inc.com
Apple Warns 1.5 Billion iPhone and Mac Users to Update Their Software Immediately
This week, Apple released a series of critical software updates for users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Apple doesn't typically release security fixes outside of regular updates, which tells you how seriously the company is taking this vulnerability. Considering there are more than 1.5 billion people using iPhones, and the Mac is more popular than ever, Apple has a strong incentive to fix bugs that pose a security risk as quickly as possible.
Keep it quiet, but Amazon has $200 off the new M2 MacBook Pro
Apple's latest M2-chipped MacBook Pro 13 was released less than two months ago, so we weren't expecting to see much in the way of deals for some time. But Amazon has surprised us, with up to $200 of the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 (opens in new tab) right now. It's...
Hurry, the Apple Pencil 2 is at a record low price
The Apple Pencil can be a pretty pricy investment for iPad owners looking to step up their digital art game. Luckily right now you can grab the 2nd Generation Pencil for our record low price that we first reported on back in November 2021. Priced under $100, this deal puts the 2018 stylus at the same RRP price as the original 2015 model. Find this fantastic saving on the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) at Amazon where it's on sale for $99 down from $129 (opens in new tab)
Wacom Intuos Pro’s price now slashed by 20%
Having a great drawing tablet is the first step to getting your digital art game up to scratch, and whether you're just starting out or you want to upgrade your set up, we've found a fantastic deal just for you. Right now Amazon has discounted the medium Wacom Intuos Pro from $379.95 to just $299.95, saving you $80 (opens in new tab).
How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone
Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review
The new MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous new design, bigger and brighter screen and improved performance. It's basically everything a creative professional would want from an upgrade - but its new (higher) price may put some people off. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for...
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0