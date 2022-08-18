ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

NJ.com

Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say

Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
Daily Voice

Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police

A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
fox29.com

Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Boy, 13, Reported Missing: Police

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from Trenton. Nahzik Amadou was reported missing from Home Avenue, Trenton Police said on Monday, August 22. Nahzik was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Timberland boots, police said. Anyone with information on Nahzik’s whereabouts is urged...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WMDT.com

Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
FELTON, DE
Public Safety
NJ.com

Cop hid his gang ties, conspired with Latin Kings member, prosecutors say

A Trenton police officer was charged with falsifying his job application to hide his connection with a street gang member and helping to plot an attack of a suspected witness, prosecutors said Monday. Rudy Lopez faces charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, according to New Jersey...
Daily Voice

Teenager Shot In South Jersey

A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
NJ.com

Pair charged with killing 26-year-old man in Asbury Park, officials say

Two men were arrested and charged with killing a 26-year-old Ocean County man in Asbury Park earlier this year, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened on June 18 on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, the office said. When police arrived shortly after midnight, they found Yahnie Patterson, of Lakewood, in the road with a severe head injury. He was rushed to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on June 21. The office did not say exactly how Patterson was killed.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested

A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
