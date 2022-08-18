Read full article on original website
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police
A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
Trenton Cop Charged After Hiding Ties to Latin Kings Street Gang
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton cop has been charged after falsifying his job application and...
insidernj.com
Platkin Announces Charges Against Trenton Police Officer who Allegedly Hid Gang Ties
Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced charges against a Trenton police officer, alleging he falsified his job application to conceal his connections to a street gang and conspired to help an inmate plan a retaliatory assault. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy...
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
fox29.com
Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
Trenton Boy, 13, Reported Missing: Police
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from Trenton. Nahzik Amadou was reported missing from Home Avenue, Trenton Police said on Monday, August 22. Nahzik was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Timberland boots, police said. Anyone with information on Nahzik’s whereabouts is urged...
Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting
A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
Cop hid his gang ties, conspired with Latin Kings member, prosecutors say
A Trenton police officer was charged with falsifying his job application to hide his connection with a street gang member and helping to plot an attack of a suspected witness, prosecutors said Monday. Rudy Lopez faces charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, according to New Jersey...
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
10-year-old Autistic Boy Missing in Cherry Hill, NJ
UPDATE: Per police, the boy has been located and is safe. Our original report is below. Authorities in Cherry Hill say they are looking for a missing non-verbal Autistic 10-year-old boy. Cherry Hill Police describe the boy as 4' 7" tall and about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
Teenager Shot In South Jersey
A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
It Was a 31-year-old Pleasantville, NJ, Man Who Was Shot and Killed in Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic County authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 AM. They say Wynn suffered...
Pair charged with killing 26-year-old man in Asbury Park, officials say
Two men were arrested and charged with killing a 26-year-old Ocean County man in Asbury Park earlier this year, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened on June 18 on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, the office said. When police arrived shortly after midnight, they found Yahnie Patterson, of Lakewood, in the road with a severe head injury. He was rushed to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on June 21. The office did not say exactly how Patterson was killed.
Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested
A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
NJ.com
