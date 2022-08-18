ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton resident on Emerson list

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 10 days ago

BOSTON — Madeline Kennedy of Clayton has earned a spot on the spring semester Dean' List at Emerson College. To qualify, a student must earned a grade point average of 3.7 or better. A rising senior, Kennedy is majoring in media arts production. Based in Boston, Emerson College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduates from across the United States and […]

