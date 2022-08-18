Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Dallas-Fort Worth offers 8th best ‘bang for the buck’ for new homes in U.S.
In today’s home market, buyers are looking to get the most house for the lowest price. It turns out that in this regard, the Dallas-Fort Worth area delivers one of the biggest bangs for the buck. A new ranking from residential real estate platform Home Bay puts DFW at...
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Events are wide-ranging this week, from a movie-themed, family-friend dinner pop-up to a taco and margarita crawl. A national gas station chain will celebrate its famed frozen beverage in a creative way this weekend. Also don’t miss a Sunday brunch pop-up from a caterer that sells out its pasta-making classes.
A little birdie social club with patios galore has opened in Fort Worth
A veteran bar group in Fort Worth is debuting a new venue: Called Birdie's Social Club, it's in the Cultural District at a familiar address: 2736 W 6th St., IE, the space that was formerly Lola's, which is relocating. Birdie's is a casual, open-air concept, spanning the entire block between...
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 5 must-try restaurants for August
The August edition of Where to Eat is mostly about new places including one from California doing spicy chicken sandwiches and one that cleverly combines Mediterranean food with a Texas touch. There's also sushi in Southlake and lemonade on West 7th. Last but not least, a longtime Mexican restaurant re-opens after closing due to a family medical emergency. Time to go get some enchiladas.
New Fort Worth City Hall at Pier 1 to include food hall and community art
Big changes are underway at the Pier 1 building at 100 Energy Way, slated to become the new City Hall for Fort Worth. According to a release, project managers are busy on a suite of upgrades including a bustling new customer service center and that trendiest of dining options, a food hall.
Dallas: Where to find the best luxury shopping in Texas
From revered fashion flagships to one-of-a-kind boutique experiences, the luxury shopping scene in Dallas draws style devotees from near and far to make a day — or weekend — of it. For the quintessential Dallas shopping experience, browse your way through these five destinations for the ultimate retail-therapy...
Distillery and grill in Roanoke fulfills all your eating and drinking needs
The city of Roanoke is home to an ambitious new spot that's a restaurant and distillery in one. Called Anderson Distillery and Grill, it just opened at 400 S. Oak St., right by Roanoke City Hall, where it's serving a roster of spirits made in-house, along with cocktails and a menu of bites.
This Dallas-Fort Worth ZIP code boasts one of the hottest U.S. markets for homebuyers
Irving can brag that it’s home to eight Fortune 500 companies, although that number will drop to seven once ExxonMobil relocates to Houston. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb can also crow that it’s home to one of the hottest ZIP codes in the country for homebuyers. A new...
Anticipated burger joint debuts and more Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news includes some cool openings that have been in the works for a while, plus a few tasty new dishes and an enticing new beer. Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:. Jon's Grille is the much-anticipated burgers & BBQ restaurant opening in...
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan to receive Lone Star Film Festival's highest honor at 2022 gala
Yellowstone and 1883 may have gotten snubbed by the Emmys, but creator Taylor Sheridan will receive one of Fort Worth's biggest creative awards in his hometown this fall. Sheridan will be the 2022 Larry McMurtry Award recipient at the Lone Star Film Festival Gala, taking place November 11 at Hotel Drover.
From bluebonnets to polka, celebrate big in festival-friendly Ennis
Deemed the “Official Bluebonnet City,” Ennis is blanketed in the blue blooms every spring — it’s one of the first things you’ll notice when you drive into town. But if you miss prime wildflower season, there’s still plenty to love about this destination that’s only about 30 minutes south of Dallas.
ICE! holiday sensation returns to Gaylord Texan Grapevine after 2-year freeze out
One of the most popular holiday traditions in all of Dallas-Fort Worth is finally making its post-pandemic return: ICE! returns to Grapevine's Gaylord Texan Resort for the 2022 holiday season. According to an August 17 release, ICE! will run November 11, 2022-January 1, 2023 and will have a Polar Express...
Fort Worth's buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th gets new Dallas owner
Buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th, the mixed-use center west of downtown Fort Worth, has a new boss. According to a release, the five-block, mixed-use, urban village at 816 Foch St. was acquired by Younger Partner Investments, a Dallas-based company who bought it from previous owner The Carlyle Group; JLL represented the seller.
Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into North Texas for holidays
From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19. The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to capture the...
Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 8 best bars for '90s-cool espresso martinis
Call it a comeback. The hottest drink in the current world of cocktails originated in the 1980s and picked up steam in the '90s, and its recent resurgence has bar owners scrambling to stock coupe glasses and coffee beans. Espresso martinis are all the rage right now, rediscovered by 20-somethings for their Instagram-friendly presentation and nostalgic '90s vibes that are so on-trend right now.
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
Popular vegan restaurant Spiral Diner to open location in Arlington
You win some, you lose some: Fort Worth-based vegan restaurant chain Spiral Diner is closing its location in Dallas' Oak Cliff. But the company has more vegan eateries on the way. According to a release, the Dallas location will close on August 14. It's at the end of its lease,...
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
It's a big weekend around Fort Worth, with the most notable events being both typical and atypical. There will be two local theater productions (one at a much-larger venue than usual), a video game championship taking place in an arena, a couple of well-known comedians, an appearance by a legendary country singer, and the long-awaited return of a huge pop star, among others.
Eagles fly back into town with Hotel California tour extension in Fort Worth
Just when you thought that the legendary rock band Eagles was done playing shows in Dallas-Fort Worth on their current Hotel California tour, they've extended it yet again, announcing a date at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 25. The seemingly never-ending tour, which started in 2019, has featured four concerts...
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Fort Worth
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy...
