The August edition of Where to Eat is mostly about new places including one from California doing spicy chicken sandwiches and one that cleverly combines Mediterranean food with a Texas touch. There's also sushi in Southlake and lemonade on West 7th. Last but not least, a longtime Mexican restaurant re-opens after closing due to a family medical emergency. Time to go get some enchiladas.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO