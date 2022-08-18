Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Watch: Allison Janney becomes an action hero in ‘Lou’ trailer
There are two types of people in the world; those who believe Allison Janney could kill just about any role she finds herself in, and those who we hope recover from their delusions. And, in what would be the pinnacle of an I-told-you-so moment between such people, Janney is set...
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Virginia Patton Moss dies at 97
Virginia Patton Moss, the actress who played Harry Bailey’s wife in the generational Christmas-themed movie It’s a Wonderful Life, has passed away at the age of 97. Moss passed from natural causes on Aug. 18, according to her obituary Moss only acted for a brief period before retiring from the vocation in 1949 to focus on her husband and raising a family. She appeared in four movies following It’s a Wonderful Life, including her only starring role in a movie called Black Eagle.
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
A suspiciously familiar fantasy strikes while the iron is hot on streaming
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last little while, or avoiding any and all forms of entertainment and/or media that’s beamed directly into your eyes, then you’ll be fully aware that a little series called House of the Dragon debuted last night on HBO. Suspiciously enough, the very familiar-sounding fantasy feature Fire and Ice: The Dragon Chronicles has made a huge splash on Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house streaming service at exactly the same time.
Marvel reportedly addressing issues surrounding visual effects crunch culture
Marvel Studios has gotten a lot of heat lately for its reported crunch culture when it comes to visual effects artists, and although many in the industry continue to speak out with criticisms for the studio behemoth owned by Disney, it seems there are some changes being made for the better behind the scenes, as well.
A new generation of ‘Star Wars’ fans finally realizes everything is Jar Jar’s fault
Jar Jar Binks gets a lot of criticism. He’s widely considered the worst thing in the prequel trilogy, has been accused of being a racist caricature, and for all but the very youngest viewers, his slapstick antics just aren’t funny. But is Jar Jar Binks really that bad?
‘Batgirl’ director attempted to salvage footage following cancelation
Bilall Fallah the co-director of the ill-fated Batgirl movie has spoken out of his attempts to try and save the footage from the film following the HBO Max original getting slashed by Warner Bros. The beginning of Aug. 2022 saw a slew of cancelations from HBO Max which are still...
‘Star Wars’ supporters reveal who they’d want leading their Force sensitivity training
Sometimes, we all need a little sensitivity training. When we’re talking about Star Wars, being sensitive takes on a different meaning. This sensitivity is the magic that makes up the fabric of the universe. It can help guide you and influence the smallest details across the vast sci-fi worlds. Major events can ripple through The Force, like a vibrating thread in a spider’s web. The mythical Force also happens to be the single biggest plot device in all of Star Wars. Being Force sensitive means you can wield it as a weapon, feel its calming presence, and even return as a blue ghost (sometimes looking like Hayden Christensen in a weird special edition).
Marvel alum boycotts HBO Max over cancellation of DC properties
One of Marvel’s most prolific comic writers, Dan Slott, has taken to Twitter to announce his boycott of HBO Max after another string of cancelations from the streaming service. In the latest round of HBO Max’s bizarre, cost-cutting decisions, the service has had its upcoming Matt Reeves produced Batman:...
Marty McFly was an unintentional gay icon, according to ‘Back to the Future’ theory
Back to the Future is possibly the greatest time travel movie of all time, as well as one of the best movies of all-time generally. But a new fan theory has given a whole new perspective on its hero Marty McFly. We’re nearly 40 years on from Back to the...
A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming
If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
A cult favorite sci-fi that finally became a franchise lights up on Netflix
There were a couple of bumps in the road, but at long last, fans of underrated and widely unsung sci-fi cult favorite Code 8 are finally getting the franchise they were hoping for. Co-writer and director Jeff Chan expanded his 2016 short into a feature film, with the high concept...
‘Teen Wolf’ star explains why she turned down the movie
Teen Wolf fans are gearing up for a movie spinoff of the supernatural MTV show that’s due to hit Paramount Plus this spooky season. The film is set to reunite pretty much all the major players from the series’ original run, which lasted from 2011-2017. Pretty much everyone, that is, except for two notable absentees; namely, Dylan O’Brien — who played breakout character Stiles — and Arden Cho — aka katana-wielding kitsune Kira Yukimura.
Ubisoft denies that a ‘Blade’ video game is in the works
Ubisoft is shedding some sunlight on rumors by dispelling the claim the gaming studio would be working on a Blade videogame for Marvel. Even though Ubisoft took to Twitter to Monday to make the announcement. “Sorry to slice up the rumors, we’re not making a Blade game but we can’t...
