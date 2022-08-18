ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Allison Janney becomes an action hero in ‘Lou’ trailer

There are two types of people in the world; those who believe Allison Janney could kill just about any role she finds herself in, and those who we hope recover from their delusions. And, in what would be the pinnacle of an I-told-you-so moment between such people, Janney is set...
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10

The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Virginia Patton Moss dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, the actress who played Harry Bailey’s wife in the generational Christmas-themed movie It’s a Wonderful Life, has passed away at the age of 97. Moss passed from natural causes on Aug. 18, according to her obituary Moss only acted for a brief period before retiring from the vocation in 1949 to focus on her husband and raising a family. She appeared in four movies following It’s a Wonderful Life, including her only starring role in a movie called Black Eagle.
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver

It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be

What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
A suspiciously familiar fantasy strikes while the iron is hot on streaming

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last little while, or avoiding any and all forms of entertainment and/or media that’s beamed directly into your eyes, then you’ll be fully aware that a little series called House of the Dragon debuted last night on HBO. Suspiciously enough, the very familiar-sounding fantasy feature Fire and Ice: The Dragon Chronicles has made a huge splash on Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house streaming service at exactly the same time.
Marvel reportedly addressing issues surrounding visual effects crunch culture

Marvel Studios has gotten a lot of heat lately for its reported crunch culture when it comes to visual effects artists, and although many in the industry continue to speak out with criticisms for the studio behemoth owned by Disney, it seems there are some changes being made for the better behind the scenes, as well.
‘Batgirl’ director attempted to salvage footage following cancelation

Bilall Fallah the co-director of the ill-fated Batgirl movie has spoken out of his attempts to try and save the footage from the film following the HBO Max original getting slashed by Warner Bros. The beginning of Aug. 2022 saw a slew of cancelations from HBO Max which are still...
‘Star Wars’ supporters reveal who they’d want leading their Force sensitivity training

Sometimes, we all need a little sensitivity training. When we’re talking about Star Wars, being sensitive takes on a different meaning. This sensitivity is the magic that makes up the fabric of the universe. It can help guide you and influence the smallest details across the vast sci-fi worlds. Major events can ripple through The Force, like a vibrating thread in a spider’s web. The mythical Force also happens to be the single biggest plot device in all of Star Wars. Being Force sensitive means you can wield it as a weapon, feel its calming presence, and even return as a blue ghost (sometimes looking like Hayden Christensen in a weird special edition).
Marvel alum boycotts HBO Max over cancellation of DC properties

One of Marvel’s most prolific comic writers, Dan Slott, has taken to Twitter to announce his boycott of HBO Max after another string of cancelations from the streaming service. In the latest round of HBO Max’s bizarre, cost-cutting decisions, the service has had its upcoming Matt Reeves produced Batman:...
A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming

If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
‘Teen Wolf’ star explains why she turned down the movie

Teen Wolf fans are gearing up for a movie spinoff of the supernatural MTV show that’s due to hit Paramount Plus this spooky season. The film is set to reunite pretty much all the major players from the series’ original run, which lasted from 2011-2017. Pretty much everyone, that is, except for two notable absentees; namely, Dylan O’Brien — who played breakout character Stiles — and Arden Cho — aka katana-wielding kitsune Kira Yukimura.
Ubisoft denies that a ‘Blade’ video game is in the works

Ubisoft is shedding some sunlight on rumors by dispelling the claim the gaming studio would be working on a Blade videogame for Marvel. Even though Ubisoft took to Twitter to Monday to make the announcement. “Sorry to slice up the rumors, we’re not making a Blade game but we can’t...
