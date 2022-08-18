Read full article on original website
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify new disorder of copper metabolism, caused by variants in CTR1 gene
Copper is essential for many cellular functions, including cellular respiration, antioxidant defense, neurotransmitter biosynthesis and neuropeptide amidation, among others. Until recently, only two inborn errors of copper metabolism were well established. Both are rare. Wilson's disease and Menkes disease result from mutations in the copper-transporting P-type ATPases; ATP7B and ATP7A, respectively.
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
MedicalXpress
New driver for a rare form of liver cancer discovered
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem have identified in mice the cell of origin of combined liver/biliary duct carcinomas, a rare type of cancer of the liver. The pro-inflammatory immune messenger interleukin 6 (IL-6) was found to be the driver of carcinogenesis. Blocking of IL-6 reduced both the number and size of tumors in mice.
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of Cardiac Damage After AVR: Prognosis and Evolution
It was uncertain how aortic valve replacement (AVR) affects the progression/regression of extra valvular cardiac injury and its relationship to eventual prognosis. For a study, researchers sought to examine the progression of cardiac injury after AVR and its relationship to outcomes. Patients from the PARTNER (Placement of Aortic Transcatheter Valves)...
How Scientists Successfully Reversed Alzheimer's in Mice
The scientists experimented with augmenting the growth of brain cells, which decline in number as people age.
physiciansweekly.com
Adolescents and Young Adults QoL: Symptom Burden Role
The health-related quality of life (HRQOL) of adolescents and young adults (AYAs) with cancer is lower than that of other age groups. A modifiable predictor of HRQOL is symptom burden. For a study, researchers sought to determine which symptoms were the most distressing to AYAs with advanced cancer. In the...
Nature.com
Allograft versus autograft for reconstruction after resection of primary bone tumors: a comparative study of long-term clinical outcomes and risk factors for failure of reconstruction
There have been no studies comparing the outcomes of nonvascularized autograft (NA) and allograft after resection of primary bone tumors. This study compares the clinical, functional outcomes of NA and allograft reconstruction and analyzes the risk factors for failure after these procedures. A retrospective study of patients with primary bone tumors of the extremities who underwent NA (n"‰="‰50) and allograft reconstruction (n"‰="‰47). The minimum follow up time was 24Â months. The mean time to union for the NA and allograft group was 9.8"‰Â±"‰2.9Â months and 11.5"‰Â±"‰2.8Â months, respectively (p"‰="‰0.002). Reconstruction failure in the NA and allograft group was 19 (38%) and 26 (55.3%), respectively. Nonunion (30%) was the most common complication found in the NA group, while structural failure (29.8%) was the most common in the allograft group. There was no significant difference in functional outcome in terms of the mean Musculoskeletal Tumor Society score between the NA and allograft groups (23.5"‰Â±"‰2.8 and 23.9"‰Â±"‰2.1, respectively, p"‰="‰0.42). Age, sex, tumor location, graft length, method of reconstruction did not significantly influence failure of reconstruction. Chemotherapy was the only significant risk factor affecting outcomes (HR"‰="‰3.49, 95% CI"‰="‰1.59"“7.63, p"‰="‰0.002). In the subgroup analysis, the use of chemotherapy affected graft-host nonunion (p"‰<"‰0.001) and structural failure in both the NA and allograft groups (p"‰="‰0.02). Both NA and allograft reconstruction methods provide acceptable clinical and functional outcomes. Chemotherapy is a risk factor for failure of both reconstructions, particularly graft-host nonunion and structural failure.
Healthline
How CT Scans Are Used to Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer
Imaging tests — such as MRIs, X-rays, and CT scans — are one category of tools that doctors use to help diagnose pancreatic cancer. A CT scan is often one of the first imaging tests done during the diagnostic process. While a CT scan alone isn’t enough to diagnose pancreatic cancer, it can provide images that help doctors determine the size and location of tumors.
MedicalXpress
How common genetic alterations cause kidney cancer
An international group of researchers investigated why mutations often associated with renal cancer result specifically in renal cancer, instead of other cancer types. Typically, gene mutations occurring in cancers are associated with only certain subtypes of cancer. The reasons for this have remained largely unclear. According to the study published...
physiciansweekly.com
SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Pediatric SOT Recipients
For a study, researchers sought to describe the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pediatric solid organ transplant (SOT) patients in the early stages of the epidemic. They predicted that most SARS-CoV-2 infections in pediatric SOT patients might be asymptomatic. In order to identify patients who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 between...
Nature.com
Single cell transcriptomic analysis of the immune cell compartment in the human small intestine and in Celiac disease
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which ingestion of dietary gluten triggers an immune reaction in the small intestine leading to destruction of the lining epithelium. Current treatment focusses on lifelong adherence to a gluten-free diet. Gluten-specific CD4+ T cells and cytotoxic intraepithelial CD8+ T cells have been proposed to be central in disease pathogenesis. Here we use unbiased single-cell RNA-sequencing and explore the heterogeneity of CD45+ immune cells in the human small intestine. We show altered myeloid cell transcriptomes present in active celiac lesions. CD4+ and CD8+ T cells transcriptomes show extensive changes and we define a natural intraepithelial lymphocyte population that is reduced in celiac disease. We show that the immune landscape in Celiac patients on a gluten-free diet is only partially restored compared to control samples. Altogether, we provide a single cell transcriptomic resource that can inform the immune landscape of the small intestine during Celiac disease.
cancernetwork.com
Understanding the Pathophysiology of Acute vs Chronic GVHD
Yi-Bin Chen, MD: Let’s talk a little bit about graft versus host disease [GVHD] itself. Nelson, can you tell us briefly about the symptoms of acute GVHD and what we believe is the pathophysiology behind it?. Nelson J. Chao, MD, MBA: We know that it’s a T-cell–mutated disease, so...
renalandurologynews.com
Patiromer Effective for Hyperkalemia Across CKD Stages
Patiromer, a sodium-free potassium binder, effectively treats hyperkalemia at any stage of nondialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD), a new study confirms. Investigators pooled results from 3 randomized trials: AMETHYST-DN, OPAL-HK, and TOURMALINE. At baseline, patients had serum potassium concentrations exceeding 5.0 mEq/L and were treated with patiromer 8.4 to 33.6 g/day. Investigators stratified patients into 2 cohorts based on estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR): 209 patients (33%) with an eGFR of 45 mL/min/1.73 m2 or higher (mild/moderate CKD) and 417 patients (67%) with an eGFR less than 45 mL/min/1.73 m2 (severe/end-stage CKD). Nearly all patients were taking renin-angiotensin-aldosterone inhibitors (RAASi), which increase the risk for hyperkalemia. The KDIGO (Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes) clinical practice guidelines recommend reducing RAASi doses or discontinuing these hypertension drugs only as a last resort.
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of Neurodevelopmental Disorders on Bowel Management Outcomes in FC Children
When normal therapy fails, patients with functional constipation (FC) can participate in organized bowel management programs (BMPs) to control constipation or fecal incontinence. For a study, researchers sought to assess the effectiveness of BMPs for kids with FC who had neurodevelopmental problems or not. They conducted a retrospective analysis of...
Nature.com
Aberrant chromatin reorganization in cells from diseased fibrous connective tissue in response to altered chemomechanical cues
Changes in the micro-environment of fibrous connective tissue can lead to alterations in the phenotypes of tissue-resident cells, yet the underlying mechanisms are poorly understood. Here, by visualizing the dynamics of histone spatial reorganization in tenocytes and mesenchymal stromal cells from fibrous tissue of human donors via super-resolution microscopy, we show that physiological and pathological chemomechanical cues can directly regulate the spatial nanoscale organization and density of chromatin in these tissue-resident cell populations. Specifically, changes in substrate stiffness, altered oxygen tension and the presence of inflammatory signals drive chromatin relocalization and compaction into the nuclear boundary, mediated by the activity of the histone methyltransferase EZH2 and an intact cytoskeleton. In healthy cells, chemomechanically triggered changes in the spatial organization and density of chromatin are reversible and can be attenuated by dynamically stiffening the substrate. In diseased human cells, however, the link between mechanical or chemical inputs and chromatin remodelling is abrogated. Our findings suggest that aberrant chromatin organization in fibrous connective tissue may be a hallmark of disease progression that could be leveraged for therapeutic intervention.
physiciansweekly.com
Psychological Determinants of Placebo Responders in Pain
A study examining psychological factors that predict the magnitude of placebo hypoalgesia and individual responsiveness found significant placebo effects in patients with temporomandibular disorder and healthy participants. Placebo effects are a form of endogenous opioids-based descending pain modulation that have potential to serve as an alternative to opioids and other...
