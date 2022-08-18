Inmate who escaped from Wayne County jail in food truck captured in Wake County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wayne County inmate who escaped from the county’s detention center in a food van Thursday morning was captured a few hours later in Wake County.

Nexstar affiliate WNCN reports the inmate was taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. by Morrisville police. He was driving another vehicle he apparently stole after ditching the food truck. Officials said Michael Wayne Glover, 33, broke out of the jail around 11 a.m. in a white food services truck with “Trinity Services” on the side.

Glover was being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense, officials said earlier Thursday.

