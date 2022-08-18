ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22

How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah

– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
WWE
411mania.com

Where Is AEW Heading With Its All Out Main Event?

When AEW presented its Quake By The Lake episode of Dynamite a couple of Wednesdays back, the show ended with the surprise return of AEW Champion CM Punk. Punk’s return seemed to solidify the plans for the upcoming All Out main event as the unification of the AEW Title and interim title in a match with Jon Moxley made all the sense in the world.
WWE
411mania.com

CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event

CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III. * Lluvia, Dark Silueta...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer

WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Sells Out Pre-Sale For Return To New York City

As previously reported, NJPW will return to New York City for Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. PWInsider reports that the the PPV at the Palladium in Times Square immediately sold out all tickets put on sale. The venue seats 2,100 people. There are still a few tickets on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
411mania.com

Pre-Sale Code For AEW’s Debut In Canada

AEW makes its debut in Canada in October, and the pre-sale codes have been revealed. PWInsider reports that the October 12th and 13th tapings go on pre-sale on Thursday, and the presale code is RYTOJG. The links to pre-order on Thursday at 10 AM ET are below via Ticketmaster:. *...
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

RevPro Ten Year Anniversary Night Two Results: British Heavyweight Title Changes Hands

We have a new Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion following RevPro’s Ten Year Anniversary Night Two show. The company held the second night of the event on Sunday in London, and you can see the results below (per Cagematch.net):. * Greedy Souls def. Destination Everywhere. * Southside Women’s Championship Match:...
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Announces Three Mixed Tag Matches for Historic X-Over

– As previously reported, NJPW and STARDOM are going to hold a joint event later this November called Historic X-Over. Earlier today, New Japan announced the first three matchups for the event, featuring top stars working mixed tag team bouts. Hiroshi Tanahashi will be teaming with Utami Hayshishita against Hirooki...
WWE
411mania.com

Billy Corgan Speaks On Working With Pope And His Value To NWA

Speaking recently with Fightful, NWA owner Billy Corgan commented on getting veteran wrestler Da Pope (aka Elijah Burke) working with the NWA, among other topics. You can watch the full interview and read a few highlights below. On his background with Pope and convincing him to join NWA: “Well, again,...
WWE
411mania.com

Gangrel on Why Edge Was Able to Surpass Christian

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, former WWE Superstar Edge discussed the careers of former Brood member sEdge and Christian, and why he thinks Edge’s career was able to Surpass Christian’s. Gangrel said the following on Edge (via WrestlingInc.com):. “His personality, maybe his –...
WWE

