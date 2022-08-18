When AEW presented its Quake By The Lake episode of Dynamite a couple of Wednesdays back, the show ended with the surprise return of AEW Champion CM Punk. Punk’s return seemed to solidify the plans for the upcoming All Out main event as the unification of the AEW Title and interim title in a match with Jon Moxley made all the sense in the world.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO