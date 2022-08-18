Read full article on original website
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
Where Is AEW Heading With Its All Out Main Event?
When AEW presented its Quake By The Lake episode of Dynamite a couple of Wednesdays back, the show ended with the surprise return of AEW Champion CM Punk. Punk’s return seemed to solidify the plans for the upcoming All Out main event as the unification of the AEW Title and interim title in a match with Jon Moxley made all the sense in the world.
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolan. WWE announced on Monday that Dolan has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on...
CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event
CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III. * Lluvia, Dark Silueta...
NXT Live Event Full Results 8.20.2022: Women’s Championship, North American Championship, And More
NXT held a live event tonight in Venice, FL. You can get the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers. *NXT Women’s Tag...
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year
Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
NJPW Sells Out Pre-Sale For Return To New York City
As previously reported, NJPW will return to New York City for Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. PWInsider reports that the the PPV at the Palladium in Times Square immediately sold out all tickets put on sale. The venue seats 2,100 people. There are still a few tickets on...
MLW News: Tickets On Sale For Fightland 2022 Tomorrow, Live Event This Week
– Tickets go on sale for MLW Fightland 2022 tomorrow. PWInsider reports that tickets go on sale at 10 AM ER here for the October 30th show, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. – MLW’s next show is a live event on Saturday in El Paso,...
Pre-Sale Code For AEW’s Debut In Canada
AEW makes its debut in Canada in October, and the pre-sale codes have been revealed. PWInsider reports that the October 12th and 13th tapings go on pre-sale on Thursday, and the presale code is RYTOJG. The links to pre-order on Thursday at 10 AM ET are below via Ticketmaster:. *...
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
RevPro Ten Year Anniversary Night Two Results: British Heavyweight Title Changes Hands
We have a new Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion following RevPro’s Ten Year Anniversary Night Two show. The company held the second night of the event on Sunday in London, and you can see the results below (per Cagematch.net):. * Greedy Souls def. Destination Everywhere. * Southside Women’s Championship Match:...
NJPW Announces Three Mixed Tag Matches for Historic X-Over
– As previously reported, NJPW and STARDOM are going to hold a joint event later this November called Historic X-Over. Earlier today, New Japan announced the first three matchups for the event, featuring top stars working mixed tag team bouts. Hiroshi Tanahashi will be teaming with Utami Hayshishita against Hirooki...
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the Line, Choo vs. Stratton Lights Out
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode. Wendy Choo faces Tiffany Stratton in a Lights Out Match. Plus, Gallus looks to retain the NXT UK Tag Team Titles from Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST....
Eddie Kingston on Not Being in the Mood for Commentary During His Feud With Chris Jericho
– During an interview with the Under the Ropes podcast this week, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed his stint on commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Eddie Kingston on doing commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation: “I had fun man.I had a blast doing...
Billy Corgan Speaks On Working With Pope And His Value To NWA
Speaking recently with Fightful, NWA owner Billy Corgan commented on getting veteran wrestler Da Pope (aka Elijah Burke) working with the NWA, among other topics. You can watch the full interview and read a few highlights below. On his background with Pope and convincing him to join NWA: “Well, again,...
Gangrel on Why Edge Was Able to Surpass Christian
– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, former WWE Superstar Edge discussed the careers of former Brood member sEdge and Christian, and why he thinks Edge’s career was able to Surpass Christian’s. Gangrel said the following on Edge (via WrestlingInc.com):. “His personality, maybe his –...
