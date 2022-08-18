On a Friday evening on a football field in Monticello, parents and fans gathered to see a new era of football begin in Utah. Eight-player football kicked off in the state for the very first time as the Rich Rebels claimed the win over Monticello, 26-20, beginning competition in 1A’s new eight-player football classification. In many ways, it was the same football that both communities were fighting desperately to keep playing, but in other ways, it was a transition process in the making, one that has saved, and is saving, football programs across the state.

MONTICELLO, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO