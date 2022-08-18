All love must end, and now Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have been forced to face this hard truth. The couple is ending things after dating for a few months. It seems like their relationship came to a close for the fairly simple reason that neither party wanted to be in a relationship. According to a source close to the couple who spoke with Us Weekly, they "enjoyed spending time together" but didn't want to be committed to one another. Giannulli is "single and having fun," said the source, who added that she's "living it up" with her friends. Elordi, meanwhile, is apparently "completely focused" on his acting career.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO