Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Casey Affleck Unlikely To Attend Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez' Wedding: Report
Casey Affleck appears unlikely to be attending his brother, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, after the actor was spotted in Los Angeles picking up coffee from a Starbucks on Saturday morning. Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Georgia over the weekend. “Why...
FBI Likely Won't Reopen Brad Pitt Case After Angelina Jolie Revealed New Details
A few days ago, explosive new details surfaced about the infamous fight between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt from back in 2016. According to Jolie, Pitt was drunk and "caused approximately $25K in damages" on a private jet. She alleged that Pitt shook and pushed her, resulting in multiple bruises.
Johnny Depp In Talks To Make Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has been riding high since his victory over Amber Heard in their much-publicized defamation suit. The Edward Scissorhands actor has been working on new music, directing his first feature in over two decades, and maybe even reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Now the Charlie And The...
"Rolling Stone UK" Names Harry Styles The "New King Of Pop" & Swiftly Earns Backlash
If there's one thing Rolling Stone can do, it's causing a viral moment among music fans. The publication has often come under fire for its hot takes, including the Top 200 Rap Albums list they shared last month. Their placements caused Hip Hop to implode as the publication was scrutinized for allegedly not understanding Rap culture, with many artists and industry professionals coming forward to publicly condemn that publication's choices.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Celebrity guests react to ‘emotional’ wedding, including Kevin Smith
It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding was not just incredibly romantic, but also “overwhelmingly emotional,” as it was revealed by one of the special guests at the ceremony. Filmmaker Kevin Smith, who is a close friend of Ben and worked with him from the start of his...
Raz B Is "Disgusted" That Omarion Shared Tour Moment In Doc: "Traumatizing"
There have been plenty of music acts that have gone from touring the world together to not being able to be in the same room with one another. The ongoing tension between the members of B2K has played out like a soap opera, even making its way to reality television when Fizz dated the mother of Omarion's children, Apryl Jones. The drama unfolded on-screen and on social media as the former friends unleashed on one another, and things were reignited after Omarion's much-talked-about Verzuz performance.
Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter has meltdown after losing reality show
Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter, Amara Skye, shared a dramatic and candid farewell to her fellow contestants on Claim to Fame, after being eliminated from the reality show.In the series, hosted by brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas, 12 relatives from famous families live under the same roof and attempt to keep their identities concealed, before one contestant wins fame and fortune at the end of the season.On Monday’s episode, contestant Lark outed Skye as the granddaughter of The View host, which ultimately led to the 32-year-old’s exit from the show. After being named, Skye, who is no longer in the running...
Joell Ortiz Says He's "Not Above A Diss Record" While Speaking On Slaughterhouse Fallout
Just when you thought the Slaughterhouse dust-up was behind us, Joell Ortiz let it be known that if things get out of control, diss tracks are on the table. For years, fans have been wanting a Slaughterhouse reunion, but it doesn't look like all members are on board. There have been ongoing conversations regarding Joe Budden's participation in the group, and the consensus seemed to be that he was the reason why Slaughterhouse never received its revival.
Dj Khaled Reveals Whether He Would Work With T-Pain Again
DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.
Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With New “Satan” Tattoo
Playboi Carti is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to his aesthetic. The Georgia rapper, known for his goth persona, recently took his image to the next level with a new neck tattoo that says "Satan." Aside from sharing a photo of his new ink, the 25-year old star has yet to speak about the meaning behind the tattoo. However, fans quickly hopped on social media to share their strong opinions about the new tat.
Olivia Jade Giannulli & Jacob Elordi Call It Quits
All love must end, and now Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have been forced to face this hard truth. The couple is ending things after dating for a few months. It seems like their relationship came to a close for the fairly simple reason that neither party wanted to be in a relationship. According to a source close to the couple who spoke with Us Weekly, they "enjoyed spending time together" but didn't want to be committed to one another. Giannulli is "single and having fun," said the source, who added that she's "living it up" with her friends. Elordi, meanwhile, is apparently "completely focused" on his acting career.
