ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
hotnewhiphop.com

Johnny Depp In Talks To Make Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has been riding high since his victory over Amber Heard in their much-publicized defamation suit. The Edward Scissorhands actor has been working on new music, directing his first feature in over two decades, and maybe even reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Now the Charlie And The...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Rolling Stone UK" Names Harry Styles The "New King Of Pop" & Swiftly Earns Backlash

If there's one thing Rolling Stone can do, it's causing a viral moment among music fans. The publication has often come under fire for its hot takes, including the Top 200 Rap Albums list they shared last month. Their placements caused Hip Hop to implode as the publication was scrutinized for allegedly not understanding Rap culture, with many artists and industry professionals coming forward to publicly condemn that publication's choices.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Raz B Is "Disgusted" That Omarion Shared Tour Moment In Doc: "Traumatizing"

There have been plenty of music acts that have gone from touring the world together to not being able to be in the same room with one another. The ongoing tension between the members of B2K has played out like a soap opera, even making its way to reality television when Fizz dated the mother of Omarion's children, Apryl Jones. The drama unfolded on-screen and on social media as the former friends unleashed on one another, and things were reignited after Omarion's much-talked-about Verzuz performance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Anxiety#Mental Health
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter has meltdown after losing reality show

Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter, Amara Skye, shared a dramatic and candid farewell to her fellow contestants on Claim to Fame, after being eliminated from the reality show.In the series, hosted by brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas, 12 relatives from famous families live under the same roof and attempt to keep their identities concealed, before one contestant wins fame and fortune at the end of the season.On Monday’s episode, contestant Lark outed Skye as the granddaughter of The View host, which ultimately led to the 32-year-old’s exit from the show. After being named, Skye, who is no longer in the running...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Joell Ortiz Says He's "Not Above A Diss Record" While Speaking On Slaughterhouse Fallout

Just when you thought the Slaughterhouse dust-up was behind us, Joell Ortiz let it be known that if things get out of control, diss tracks are on the table. For years, fans have been wanting a Slaughterhouse reunion, but it doesn't look like all members are on board. There have been ongoing conversations regarding Joe Budden's participation in the group, and the consensus seemed to be that he was the reason why Slaughterhouse never received its revival.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dj Khaled Reveals Whether He Would Work With T-Pain Again

DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With New “Satan” Tattoo

Playboi Carti is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to his aesthetic. The Georgia rapper, known for his goth persona, recently took his image to the next level with a new neck tattoo that says "Satan." Aside from sharing a photo of his new ink, the 25-year old star has yet to speak about the meaning behind the tattoo. However, fans quickly hopped on social media to share their strong opinions about the new tat.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Olivia Jade Giannulli & Jacob Elordi Call It Quits

All love must end, and now Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have been forced to face this hard truth. The couple is ending things after dating for a few months. It seems like their relationship came to a close for the fairly simple reason that neither party wanted to be in a relationship. According to a source close to the couple who spoke with Us Weekly, they "enjoyed spending time together" but didn't want to be committed to one another. Giannulli is "single and having fun," said the source, who added that she's "living it up" with her friends. Elordi, meanwhile, is apparently "completely focused" on his acting career.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy