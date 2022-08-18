Ashley Roberts, RN, has been promoted to the position of Director of Nursing at Fayette County Public Health (FCPH). Roberts began her career with FCPH in 2014 as a school nurse at Washington Middle School. Since that time she has demonstrated a passion for public service and leadership while wearing many hats at the health department, according to Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon, MPH.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO