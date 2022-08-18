Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Roberts named director of nursing at FCPH
Ashley Roberts, RN, has been promoted to the position of Director of Nursing at Fayette County Public Health (FCPH). Roberts began her career with FCPH in 2014 as a school nurse at Washington Middle School. Since that time she has demonstrated a passion for public service and leadership while wearing many hats at the health department, according to Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon, MPH.
Miami Trace tennis moves to 3-0 in FAC
The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team improved to 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 4-1 win at Hillsboro Thursday, Aug. 18. At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Scarlet Studebaker, 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Jenna Goddard defeated Allie Crago, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Caitlin Davis beat Jenna...
21-year-old woman killed in crash
A 21-year-old Washington C.H. woman was killed and two others were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 729 and State Route 435 in Fayette County. Laralyn Lebeau was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident in Jasper Township, according to the Wilmington Post...
Lady Lion volleball swept by Hurricanes in season opener
The Lady Lion volleyball team fell to Wilmington in their season opening contest on Saturday, three sets to none. Wilmington won the first set 25-12, the second set 25-13, and the third set 25-15. The Lady Lions fall to 0-1 on the season after losing to the Hurricanes in this non-conference event.
