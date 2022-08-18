ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This genius optical illusion print ad deserves a prize

While it's argued that print ads are slowly on the decline, every now and then we still get to see graphic design genius in print ad form. And while scrolling through the depth of Reddit, not only did I find a stunning ad, but it also doubles up as an optical illusion – what's not to love?
Sihoo M90D chair review

The Sihoo M90D chair may not win any awards for beautiful design, but what it sets out to do in the ergonomic chair landscape, it does incredibly well. And that is to offer people on a budget a really comfortable ergonomically-minded chair. No frills, no surprises, just a comfortable seat.
Wix Logo Maker review

As far as automated logo makers go, Wix's offering works fairly well and offers a decent amount of control and customisation. No, it's not a match for hiring a professional designer to create a bespoke logo that reflects the spirit and values of your brand, but if you don't have the budget for that, this offers an affordable option that lets you fine-tune the end result.
The hottest typography design trends of 2012

Creative Bloq is now ten years old! To celebrate a decade of design, we're looking back at some past predictions. Read on to find out what we thought was going to be hot over a decade ago. What did we get right? And what did we get very wrong?. Type...
That Pepsi logo design document is still utterly unbelievable

Look, we know logo design is a complicated business. Even the simplest and most minimal-looking logo can take an unprecedented amount of creativity and precision – even if the finished result makes it look effortless. But anyone who thinks graphic design can sometimes be a touch pretentious is going...
Download files for 3D World 290

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 290, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
Yes, this giant Lego minifigure maze is real

In what is possibly the most absurd use of the word ‘mini’ we’ve ever heard, the world’s largest image of a Lego minifigure has been unveiled in the form of a maze. It's made entirely out of maize plants and it’s roughly the size of eight football pitches.
Best student MacBook guide 2022

The best student MacBook is affordable, portable and packed with power. We've selected the top Apple laptops available. Looking for the best student MacBook? Whether you're buying for yourself or a family member, you've come to the right place. In this guide I've selected the best Apple laptops for students, ones that mix power and flexibility with price and value.
The bold new Tabasco sauce branding is on fire

Who doesn't love Tabasco sauce? It goes well with everything, from tacos to vodka to the ubiquitous food trend of the millennium, avocado toast. Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson even recommends keeping a bottle in one's handbag for emergencies. And while the brand's instantly recognisable for the shape of its bottles and its diamond label, it's now been given some extra kick with a full visual identity – and it's on fire.
Bernina 475 QE (Quilter's Edition) review

The Bernina 475 QE (Quilter's Edition) packs in plenty of high-end features, offers the level of build quality you'd expect from this brand and has a healthy support system of excellent tutorials – meaning its a great machine for experienced and new sewers looking for a long term sewing machine. However, despite being pitched at quilters the Bernina 475 QE doesn't feature dual feed and neither does it come with a Walking Foot – both needed for quilting. It's fantastic for patchwork, but if you want to get into proper quilting you'll need to spend on extras.
Xiaomi just revealed the laziest gadget concept ever

Picture the scene: you sit down after a long day at work, pick up your phone and then decide that even scrolling is too much effort. We've all been there, right? Well, Xiaomi might have a cure for that scroll fatigue with this futuristic new smart device. Xiaomi has created...
10 tips for painting skin tones

Painting skin tones and creating accurate colour is no easy task. Getting the depth of colour spot on and capturing light and dark tones by mixing colours requires a delicate balance and a careful touch. This is especially true when you have a limited colour palette available. We check over...
Has AI finally made Bored Ape NFTs artistic?

AI art is cropping up everywhere and it should be no surprise that it's making an impact on the NFT world. Bored Ape Yacht Club remains one of the most famous collections of Ethereum-based non-fungible tokens, and now they've been given a fine art makeover by AI using Google's cloud computing network – all 10,000 of them.
These gory logo redesigns are spine-chillingly good

We've seen a host of clever logo reimaginings over the years, with the identities of famous brands subjected to retro, medieval and neon aesthetics (and many more), but this project is the most bloodcurdling. An artist who normally specialises in gory character art has demonstrated what would happen if he were to design a logo – and it involves a lot of blood.
Instagram makes yet another design blunder

Sometimes, things in life are just not what you hoped them to be – much like the algorithm for your Instagram feed. The social media app caused an international outcry after making users' feeds popularity driven instead of chronological, and now it's making things difficult for itself again. The...
Mind blown by AI art? Wait to you see AI-generated video

AI art has been bursting into the mainstream thanks to the likes of DALL-E 2 and MidJourney. The tools allow anyone to create almost any image they can dream of from just a short text prompt. The results can be very, very strange, but artists, designers and brands are learning...
The Cariuma X Crooked Media Collab Is a Jolt of Democracy You Can Walk With

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.While many sneakers you may choose to wear might have a splash of design or color, very few will be directly supporting democracy. Yes, I know that sounds weird, but before you make any judgments, you need to check out the Cariuma X Crooked collaboration. Crooked Media is the company that hosts several popular pieces of content including the long-running podcast, Pod Save America, which is hosted by three people who held high-level positions in the Obama administration. The collab with Cariuma has two...
