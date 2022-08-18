The Bernina 475 QE (Quilter's Edition) packs in plenty of high-end features, offers the level of build quality you'd expect from this brand and has a healthy support system of excellent tutorials – meaning its a great machine for experienced and new sewers looking for a long term sewing machine. However, despite being pitched at quilters the Bernina 475 QE doesn't feature dual feed and neither does it come with a Walking Foot – both needed for quilting. It's fantastic for patchwork, but if you want to get into proper quilting you'll need to spend on extras.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO