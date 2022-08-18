Read full article on original website
Adolescents and Young Adults QoL: Symptom Burden Role
The health-related quality of life (HRQOL) of adolescents and young adults (AYAs) with cancer is lower than that of other age groups. A modifiable predictor of HRQOL is symptom burden. For a study, researchers sought to determine which symptoms were the most distressing to AYAs with advanced cancer. In the...
SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Pediatric SOT Recipients
For a study, researchers sought to describe the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pediatric solid organ transplant (SOT) patients in the early stages of the epidemic. They predicted that most SARS-CoV-2 infections in pediatric SOT patients might be asymptomatic. In order to identify patients who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 between...
Impact of Cardiac Damage After AVR: Prognosis and Evolution
It was uncertain how aortic valve replacement (AVR) affects the progression/regression of extra valvular cardiac injury and its relationship to eventual prognosis. For a study, researchers sought to examine the progression of cardiac injury after AVR and its relationship to outcomes. Patients from the PARTNER (Placement of Aortic Transcatheter Valves)...
The Variable Response to Teduglutide in Pediatric SBS
Teduglutide, an analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, has been demonstrated to reduce the need for parenteral nutrition (PN) in short bowel syndrome (SBS) and to increase intestinal absorption. For a study, researchers assessed the treatment outcomes for children with SBS across the country since there is a lack of data on youngsters.
Chronic kidney disease associated with increased risk of spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage
1. Chronic kidney disease was independently associated with an increased risk of spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage, regardless of race or ethnicity. 2. Genetically determined chronic kidney disease was also associated with increased intracranial hemorrhage risk. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Spontaneous, nontraumatic intracranial hemorrhage can be a devastating...
Provider Perceptions for WOLST at a Large Pediatric Hospital
More than 74% of juvenile fatalities occur in intensive care units (ICU), 40% of which happen after the withdrawal of life-supporting therapies (WOLST). Yet, no requirements analysis identified providers’ needs or recommendations for enhancing the WOLST procedure in pediatrics. For a study, researchers sought to describe the self-reported confidence, needs, and recommendations for enhancing the WOLST process from multidisciplinary providers.
HLA and Autoimmune Pathway Genes Expression in Liver Biopsies of Young Subjects With AIH type I
For a study, researchers sought to examine the theory that proinflammatory genes differ genetically between patients and controls regarding how they react to viral stimuli in autoimmune hepatitis (AIH type I). The intrahepatic gene expression of patients with type I AIH (n = 24, aged 9-30 years; referred to as...
Impact of Neurodevelopmental Disorders on Bowel Management Outcomes in FC Children
When normal therapy fails, patients with functional constipation (FC) can participate in organized bowel management programs (BMPs) to control constipation or fecal incontinence. For a study, researchers sought to assess the effectiveness of BMPs for kids with FC who had neurodevelopmental problems or not. They conducted a retrospective analysis of...
Psychological Determinants of Placebo Responders in Pain
A study examining psychological factors that predict the magnitude of placebo hypoalgesia and individual responsiveness found significant placebo effects in patients with temporomandibular disorder and healthy participants. Placebo effects are a form of endogenous opioids-based descending pain modulation that have potential to serve as an alternative to opioids and other...
Patient Perception of Weight Regain After Bariatric Surgery
For some patients, complex internal and external factors contribute to weight regain following bariatric surgery. Although clinical studies have shown that bariatric surgery is superior to other treatments for maintaining long-term weight loss and improving overall health and QOL, weight loss following these operations varies between individuals. “Obesity surgery leads...
Lung Cancer Surgery Patients: Postoperative Symptom Burden
Previous research on the quality of life (QOL) following lung cancer surgery has noted persistent postoperative symptoms. First, researchers thoroughly analyzed QOL in lung cancer surgery patients. The link between symptom load and quality of life (QOL) was the subject of a subgroup study. For a study, they sought to conduct a qualitative assessment of literature addressing the symptom load in patients having surgical resection for lung cancer.
Medication Adherence With Health Outcomes: ISCHEMIA Trial
Participants with chronic coronary disease (CCD) were randomized in the ISCHEMIA (International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness With Medical and Invasive Approaches) to medical care following guidelines with or without angiography and revascularization. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between nonadherence and outcomes related to health status. According to the study’s a priori premise, nonadherent patients would have a better health status if randomly assigned to invasive therapy; it compared the 12-month health status outcomes of adherent and nonadherent participants with CCD.
Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation: ESRD Pain Management
More than 60% of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients have chronic discomfort, a clinical issue that is getting less attention. Chronic long-term pain is linked to low quality of life (QoL), mood instability, and possible brain imbalance in circuits of the pain matrix. For a study, researchers sought to assess how transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) affected patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) receiving hemodialysis (HD) for pain, quality of life (QoL), depression, anxiety, and affectivity.
