Friends of Yucca Valley Library holding BOGO 50% off sale this week
As soon as you enter the Yucca Valley library, if you take an immediate left you’ll find the Friends of the Yucca Valley Library store, where they are holding a Buy One Get One 50% off sale all week on books. The non-profit store takes all proceeds from sales and puts it back into the Yucca Valley library. The densely-packed but cozy bookstore also has a small selection of CDs and DVDs.
Twentynine Palms city council meets tonight
Tonight, the Twentynine Palms City Council meeting will kick off with a presentation by the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (H.O.P.E) team. The council will then hear from the Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) regarding a proposed assessment of 1.5 percent on all short-term stays (hotels, motels, and vacation home rentals) which is expected to bring in $285,000 annually. There will be a brief update on road pavement conditions in the city, and the council will consider funding Morongo Basin Arch for a loan of $50,000 ($10,000 per month for five months) until they receive grant funding from San Bernardino County.
Measure K and land development reports scheduled for tonight’s YV planning commission meeting
On the agenda for tonight’s meeting is the Measure K update report, Building & Safety annual presentation report, and the Private Land Development and Capital Projects update report. Several native plant permits are on the Consent Agenda. The Yucca Valley Planning Commission meeting is at the Yucca Valley Community Center, 57090 29 Palms Highway.
MORONGO BASIN TRANSIT AUTHORITY UNVEILS NEW NAME AND LOGO
The Morongo Basin Transit Authority – or MBTA – will be shedding some letters from acronym when they officially rebrand to “Basin Transit” starting on October 1st. The shortened name isn’t the only refresh – the familiar pink yellow and green flowering pastel logo that is on all the current buses, bus stops and signage is being switched over to a new maroon and orange lizard logo that with a blue “Basin” wordmark. The updated brand colors will also be reflected on new buses that were purchased.
I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022
If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
Suspect sought in Morongo Valley armed robbery
Sheriff’s Deputies are currently seeking information on a suspect in an armed robbery at a Morongo Valley business. Sheriff’s say that on Thursday (Aug 18), at 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 49800 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Morongo Valley. Their report says that the suspect walked into the business, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money and property, including jewelry and collectable coins. After the victim complied with the suspect’s demand, sheriffs say the suspect placed the property in a backpack and fled the location in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a black male adult, approximately 30-years-old, and 5′ 8″ tall, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and carrying a blue or black sweatshirt over his shoulder and a blue or green backpack.
Twentynine Palms woman arrested for suspicion of possessing a loaded weapon and firearms
Early Thursday morning, a Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling an area of of Indian Trail and Mesquite Springs Road in Twentynine Palms, when a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle without license plates. Deputy Crowl reports that the driver, Amy Martin, was found to be in possession of a...
Yucca Valley man dies after vehicle rollover
A 45-year-old Yucca Valley man died after being involved in a single vehicle accident late Friday night, August 20th according to the California Highway Patrol. It was nearly midnight when a 2004 Chevy Silverado was southbound on Avalon Avenue near Sunway Drive, and the CHP reports that for unknown reasons the vehicle swerved across both lanes and onto the shoulder where it traveled into the open desert and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large
Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
