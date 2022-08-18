Read full article on original website
Keith Vander Wilt, 70, formerly of Sheldon
JEFFERSON—Keith Anton Vander Wilt, loving husband of Beth and father of Heather and Emily, passed away at age 70, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Greene County Medical Center, after a courageous two months with brain cancer. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday,...
Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
Henry Kattenberg Sr., 68, Hull
HULL—Hendrik “Henry” Kattenberg Sr., 68, Hull, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley. Private family burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Hull. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, with family present 6-7 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
Illinois man arrested on charge of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Edwards, IL, man was arrested about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Westin Mathew McCormick stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Ford F-150...
Woman tries to hit husband with pickup
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
South O'Brien Elementary finishes updates
PRIMGHAR—South O’Brien Elementary principal Michael Morran said the feeling of having newly renovated spaces at the Primghar school is similar to that of driving a new car. “Everything’s been updated. It’s brand new,” Morran said. The remodel work started soon after Memorial Day and concluded...
Ron Schuttloffel, 84, Hartley
HARTLEY—Ron Paul Schuttloffel, 84, Hartley, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley. Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley. Burial with military honors will be at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley. Visitation will be family present will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Hartley Funeral Home.
Marilyn Peters, 87, Hartley
HARTLEY—Marilyn Ann Peters, 87, Hartley, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Sibley Specialty Care. Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley. Visitation with family present will be noon-2 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hartley Funeral Home.
Going Under
When people come to Okoboji they enjoy the lake from on top of the waves, but Lloyd Cunningham is planning on taking you for a journey underneath. Cunningham has spent the majority of his career looking through the lens of a camera — whether that was while he was working for more than four decades as a photojournalist for the Argus Leader or as he pursued his other passion — scuba diving.
Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
Canton man jailed for OWI, paraphernalia
BELOIT—A 26-year-old Canton, SD, man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and stopping, standing or parking where prohibited. The arrest of Mason David Laird stemmed from a...
Hartley woman jailed for third OWI, more
HULL—A 37-year-old Hartley woman was arrested about 7:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and two counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person. The arrest of Brea Ann Tschopp stemmed from a 911 call received about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8,...
Johnson talks EMS medical director roles
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may once again have multiple medical directors to oversee its six emergency medical services teams, provided two possible hires go through. County emergency management agency coordinator Jared Johnson told the board of supervisors Tuesday, Aug. 16, that two EMS agencies each might have found area doctors willing to be their medical directors.
NCC, Osceola County EMS plan courses
SIBLEY—Addressing the ongoing need for emergency medical services continues to be a work in progress for county leadership and Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley. One proposed partnership may help alleviate some of the staffing shortages faced by the ambulance service. Ben Davis, the head of ORHC, gave the...
Calumet driver arrested for OWI in Alton
ALTON—A 21-year-old Calumet man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving in the improper lane/wrong direction prohibited on fully controlled-access facilities. The arrest of Jackson Daniel Dau stemmed from the...
The Mighty Mushroom
With all sorts of funky shapes and colors, the world of mushrooms is a fascinating one to explore. That’s exactly what participants will do during the next Family Nature Night at the Dickinson County Nature Center. Scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, this month’s event is a “Fungi...
Ireton discusses street timeline, finance options
IRETON—The Ireton City Council discussed a timeline and finance options for the continuing street paving project during its Monday meeting. Mayor Kent Hoogland told the council he had discussed assessments with Dan Van Schepen of DGR Engineering in Rock Rapids, who is heading the project of paving the gravel portions of La Salle Street and First Street on the northwest corner of town. Van Schepen is assessing things like property, how many feet of curb will be needed and how much the project will cost in total. Once assessments are completed, he will bring the results to the city council and a special hearing will be held.
Man charged after assaulting two pastors
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted two pastors following a Sunday evening church service, Aug. 21. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
George man arrested for assaulting woman
GEORGE—A 35-year-old George man was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a Lyon County warrant for two counts of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow and causing bodily injury and one count of false imprisonment. The arrest of Bruce Justin Struecker stemmed from him allegedly assaulting his...
