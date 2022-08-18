IRETON—The Ireton City Council discussed a timeline and finance options for the continuing street paving project during its Monday meeting. Mayor Kent Hoogland told the council he had discussed assessments with Dan Van Schepen of DGR Engineering in Rock Rapids, who is heading the project of paving the gravel portions of La Salle Street and First Street on the northwest corner of town. Van Schepen is assessing things like property, how many feet of curb will be needed and how much the project will cost in total. Once assessments are completed, he will bring the results to the city council and a special hearing will be held.

IRETON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO