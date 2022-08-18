Participants with chronic coronary disease (CCD) were randomized in the ISCHEMIA (International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness With Medical and Invasive Approaches) to medical care following guidelines with or without angiography and revascularization. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between nonadherence and outcomes related to health status. According to the study’s a priori premise, nonadherent patients would have a better health status if randomly assigned to invasive therapy; it compared the 12-month health status outcomes of adherent and nonadherent participants with CCD.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO