Public Health

New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest

As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey

Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
NJ schools still in ‘dire’ need of bus drivers

It's been more than two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in the Garden State, and districts and school bus contractors are still making every effort to get enough people behind the wheel, as New Jersey approaches the 2022-23 academic year. "The driver shortage is still dire," said...
A new push in NJ to prevent localized flooding

As part of an effort to improve water quality and mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding caused by development and climate change, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering millions of dollars in grant money to help towns, counties and utility authorities modernize stormwater management systems. Ed Potosnak,...
Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)

To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section. It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss

High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
Doyle’s car buying odyssey in NJ (Opinion)

For over a year we’ve heard about a chip shortage and supply chain issues that have made it difficult to buy a new car, plus surcharges that have been tacked on the MSRP. I now know that the dire warnings are true, but I still managed to find the car I wanted at a price I was willing to pay.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/23

6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
