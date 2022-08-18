Read full article on original website
Related
NJ’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Saturday
TRENTON – New Jersey’s first sales-tax holiday on back-to-school items begins Saturday and runs through Labor Day. The suspension of the state’s 6.625% sales tax on certain items starts later than in other states with a similar program, some of which start their school years earlier, but lasts longer than most.
It’s safe and healthy to have a baby in NJ, says one report
With the average birth costing over $3,000 for mothers with insurance, WalletHub, a personal finance website, has released its report on “2022’s Best and Worst States to Have a Baby.”. To determine the ideal places for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C....
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey
Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC’s congestion pricing plan could boost NJ Transit rail, bus ridership
More than 28 months after the pandemic began, NJ Transit is still seeing a lag in ridership, especially going into New York City, but the head of the agency says the numbers are continuing to get better. The biggest bright spot is the weekend. According to Kevin Corbett, president and...
NJ schools still in ‘dire’ need of bus drivers
It's been more than two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in the Garden State, and districts and school bus contractors are still making every effort to get enough people behind the wheel, as New Jersey approaches the 2022-23 academic year. "The driver shortage is still dire," said...
A new push in NJ to prevent localized flooding
As part of an effort to improve water quality and mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding caused by development and climate change, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering millions of dollars in grant money to help towns, counties and utility authorities modernize stormwater management systems. Ed Potosnak,...
Would NJ be lowering standards in order to hire enough teachers?
TRENTON – State education officials are working on changes to ease a deepening concern in schools across the state – that there aren’t enough teachers, particularly in some subjects. Proposed rules would reduce the testing required for many new teachers and speed up the process for veteran...
RELATED PEOPLE
A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options
A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly. They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every...
Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)
To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section. It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss
High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Animal tranquilizer being seen in new drug concoction on NJ streets
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is warning those suffering from a substance use disorder about a new type of drug being added to opioids and other substances that can put people in a coma or kill them. Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer used in cattle, horses and sheep, is being...
NJ residents are wondering: Should you buy or sell? Spend or save?
Gas prices keep dropping, the stock market continues its upward trend and consumers are still spending money in New Jersey but what will happen next?. The Garden State’s top economist says it’s a hard question to answer because we continue to get mixed signals on a number of fronts.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could NJ insurance rates go by car color? This color crashes most
Politics has been described as the art of the possible. Maybe setting car insurance rates should be described that way too. Actuaries sitting around crunching numbers for the likelihood of crashes have led to some very screwy practices by insurance companies. In New Jersey and a lot of other states,...
Doyle’s car buying odyssey in NJ (Opinion)
For over a year we’ve heard about a chip shortage and supply chain issues that have made it difficult to buy a new car, plus surcharges that have been tacked on the MSRP. I now know that the dire warnings are true, but I still managed to find the car I wanted at a price I was willing to pay.
CARS・
NJ lawmaker blasts Energy Ratepayer Impact study as insane garbage
Some New Jersey lawmakers are reacting with disgust and anger after learning a new report on what the impact of Gov. Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan will be on ratepayers does not contain any information at all about how much ratepayers will wind up paying as the Master Plan is implemented.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/23
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0