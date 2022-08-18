ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Boy Goes Viral For 'Epic' Hairstyle In National Mullet Competition

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dClfC_0hMF7Y4J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxtJy_0hMF7Y4J00
Photo: USA Mullet Championships

One of the finalists in a national mullet competition is from Texas (obviously) and he needs your help!

Epic Orta , sporting retro green and yellow sunglasses and a vibrant Hawaiian shirt, is the poster boy for "business in the front, party in the back." As one of the finalists in the USA Mullet Championships , Epic needs all the help he can get in securing the dub.

The La Joya native is one of 25 kids vying for the chance to boast about having the best mullet in the U.S. As the competition continues, the boys have gone viral for their dedication to the craft, including their outlandish names and even more wild hairstyles .

Oh, and if you're wondering if Epic's mullet has a name, it definitely does. Meet George!

"Just don’t see how Epic doesn’t walk away with this. The competition is good. The kid is just on his own tier when considering the mullet/name combo," one Twitter user said.

"obsessed with the kids who made the finals of the USA Mullet Championships and their absolutely f----- up names," said another.

It costs $10 to enter the contest and the winner walks away with a $25,000 cash prize. All proceeds go to the Michigan Wig Foundation for children battling cancer.

Voting in the USA Mullet Championships is in full swing and ends Friday (August 19).

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

In Case You Missed It: Pecos & The Rooftops’ “This Damn Song” Has Gone Platinum

Talk about a big achievement for the Texas boys. Pecos & The Rooftops have been on an absolute tear over the past few years, all of which started from a song that took the world by storm. “This Damn Song” was released on April 20th (Blaze it), 2019 and almost immediately started blowing up. It in turn lead to the group of friends forming a band, releasing more music and hitting the road, where they’ve been pretty much living ever […] The post In Case You Missed It: Pecos & The Rooftops’ “This Damn Song” Has Gone Platinum first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy