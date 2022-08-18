Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games and fined $5 million



Cleveland Browns s tar Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The quarterback will also have to pay a $5 million fine, which will be donated to a fund for supporting groups "that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors and related causes," the league announced Thursday. The NFL and the Browns organization have said they will also donate $1 million each to the fund.

NFL DRAFTS FORMER NJ ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR DESHAUN WATSON APPEAL

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL. This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The suspension was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The new suspension is more than the six-game suspension given by former Judge Sue Robinson, an independent disciplinary officer appointed by the league and the NFLPA, which was then appealed by the league.

Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy by allegedly engaging in sexual assault, according to Robinson's findings. Watson has been accused by over two dozen women of sexual misconduct after he hired them as massage therapists and personal trainers. He settled with 20 of the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him but has denied any wrongdoing and said any interactions were consensual.

"I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson said in a statement Thursday. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future hold for me in Cleveland."

Browns owners Dee Haslam and Jimmy Haslam said the suspension and fine levied at Watson is a chance "to create meaningful change" and praised the quarterback for being "an outstanding member of our organization."



Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team has "had a plan in place" for "team-approved" massages since it traded for Watson earlier this year. Berry did not say whether the massage therapists would be male or female.

The first regular season game Watson will be eligible for is against his former team, the Houston Texans, on Dec. 4. He will still be eligible to play in his team's preseason games against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 21 and the Chicago Bears on Aug. 27.