Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram
Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
North West, 9, Rocks Braids, A Vintage T-Shirt & Ripped Jeans With Mom Kim Kardashian: Photo
Norh West looked super cool while out with mom Kim Kardashian in Calabasas on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The nine-year-old daughter of Kayne West got picked up from art class donning a baggy vintage tee shirt, distressed jeans, and long braids which all gave off a grunge-chic vibe. North definitely seemed...
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match in Coordinated Looks For a Concert
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are living their best engaged lives in style. The couple recently enjoyed a Chris Brown concert in coordinated date-night looks. Biles sported one of summer's hottest trends for the occasion: the corset top. She wore a white cropped style boasting a sweetheart neckline and elegant floral motifs running along the bodice and straps. Biles paired the summery garment with black midrise leather jeans, flashing her belly piercing. The figure-sculpting pants featured ruching all the way down to the ankles, setting the stage for the gymnast's shoe moment: a pair of tall, black leather platform sandals. A dainty gold chain necklace and sparkly diamond studs rounded out the concert-ready look.
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic
Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have been going head to head when it comes to cute NYC fashion. This week the actress was spotted walking with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III...
Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At ‘Nope’ Italy Premiere
Keke Palmer is still on the press run for her role in the latest Jordan Peele film, “Nope” and was recently spotted on the red carpet giving us glam in a neon Prada gown for the film’s Italy premiere that was everything!. For her look, the actress...
Madonna names rapper who she “worships” and would love to collab with
Madonna has collaborated with some huge names throughout her career, but she’s revealed that there’s one rapper who she “worships” and would love to work with. During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer told Fallon that she’d love to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar.
3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly
This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress
Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a sexy black dress from Area.
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
