Nogales, AZ

"Rainbow fentanyl" caught second day in a row at Nogales port of entry

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
For the second day in a row, officers busted someone with "rainbow fentanyl" at the Nogales Port of Entry.

Port Director Michael W. Humpries confirms a person was caught with 15,000 fentanyl pills Wednesday.

He says this could new "trend" could be a way of targeting America's youth.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office also got a tip Wednesday afternoon about a group of suspected undocumented immigrants hidden within a U-Haul truck.

Sheriff Mark J. Dannels shared it was driving along Highway 92 and Paloma Trail. He reveals deputies then let Border Patrol know about the potential smuggling bust.

When agents stopped the U-Haul truck, they say three undocumented immigrants hopped out and started running away.

Border Patrol agents detained the driver, 48-year-old Ricky Simmons of Tucson, and tracked down the people hidden in the back.

RELATED: Authorities issue warning about 'rainbow fentanyl'

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

