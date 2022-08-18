ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Shoppers Swear By This Mandoline With Over 16,000 Positive Reviews That ‘Cuts Up Veggies Fast and Easy’ & It’s On Sale

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D47dI_0hMF5kdj00
Image: SheKnows Jennifer Ciminillo Design. Courtesy of SheKnows Jennifer Ciminillo Design

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Great kitchen tools should make meal prepping easy. That’s why we’re all for finding quick and safe ways to save time in the kitchen. Nowadays, there are so many convenient gadgets that get the job done, unlike traditional cooking methods. And if you’re tired of the tedious cutting, then we’ve found the perfect accessory that will reduce your prep time in half. Mueller’s Mandoline at Amazon makes slicing a breeze, and over 16,000 reviewers would agree. This chopper features ultra-sharp blades that cut up vegetables, fruits, or cheese in a variety of ways, from grating to julienne. Most importantly, the mandoline has a safety guard to ensure all your fingers stay intact while cleanly cutting with every use. One reviewer even said that this Mandoline “cuts through anything like butter,” so it’s no question that it’s a must-have addition.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mueller Mandoline Slicer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VX0Em_0hMF5kdj00
Image: Mueller. Courtesy of Mueller.

Available at Amazon , this high-quality machine is much more affordable than other Mandoline options. It’s currently on sale for just $30 in either the regular version or $22 for the style with a non-slip container that’s removable. This storage option also has fitted notches that can be attached to a bowl’s rim if you prefer to slice right into your meal. But keep in mind that the detachable holder doesn’t fit suit large sizes.

Customers rave about how this budget-friendly mandoline is so easy to use and clean, where one particular reviewer vouched, “I really like this mandoline. Easy to use, easy to clean, cuts up my veggies fast and easy. [It] seems to be very well built and works great. Easy to set up, just be careful the blades are sharp!”

Mueller’s Mandoline is the secret weapon you need in your kitchen to help you look like a professional regardless of your cooking skills. This useful gadget’s five interchangeable blades like the slicer blade, wavy blade, shredder, coarse shredder, and grater. There is also a thickness-controlled dial to customize your cuts.

So, add this Mandoline by Muller to your cart right now while it’s marked down.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Thousands of Customers Claim This $20 Neck Firming Cream Is a Game-Changer for Revitalizing Their Elasticity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s anti-aging products that actually make a difference. At this point, we’ve tried so many anti-aging skincare products and tools, we’ve garnered somewhat of a collection. While we love many, there are only a few that we both adore and that are crazy effective, per the rave customer reviews.
SKIN CARE
Digital Trends

Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale

If your kitchen isn’t equipped with an air fryer yet, then head on over to Walmart to take advantage of the retailer’s clearance sale on the cooking appliance. More families are finding out about the benefits of owning an air fryer, which prepares fried food with little to no oil, resulting in healthier meals. There’s a wide range of models for you to choose from, ranging from the most basic ones to air fryers that are packed with helpful features. No matter what type of air fryer you want, you might as well enjoy savings when you buy one. Afterwards, check out what else Walmart is offering to improve your kitchen, including Ninja Foodi deals, KitchenAid deals, and Instant Pot deals.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Costco's New Swinging Outdoor Lounger Is So Gorgeous, Shoppers Are Buying It for Their Living Rooms

We have a confession: even though there are so many great patio furniture options these days, and even though you can find gorgeous outdoor decor to suit almost any style, we’re still guilty of bringing a bunch of our indoor stuff outside when the weather gets nice. Sure, it might not be as resistant to the bleaching powers of the sun, and it might need to be taken inside when it starts to rain, but the look it sometimes just that worth it. On the flipside, lots of outdoor furniture, even the fancy kind, looks like it belongs outdoors…until recently....
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviewer#Veggie
SheKnows

These Glass Meal Prep Containers at Costco Are Perfect for Office Lunches and Back-to-School

We always have good intentions when it comes to cooking a big batch of food on the weekend to slowly eat during the busy work week. We know meal prep will save us money in the long run, and help us meet our nutritional needs, too. But when you don’t have the right food storage, it can be hard. If your container isn’t see-through, sometimes it can be easy to just forget that you have food on hand. And if you only have a couple of containers to actually bring to school or work, meaning you have to prepare your...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mary Duncan

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
SheKnows

SheKnows

63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy