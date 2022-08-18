ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange senior Jaren Woods motivated by the loss of his mother

AUSTIN, Texas — Jaren Woods has loved football from a very early age. As a bigger guy, he has always enjoyed the physical nature of the sport. “The fact that it’s a hands-on sport,” says Woods. “You got a problem with somebody, you take it out on the football field.”
LA GRANGE, TX

