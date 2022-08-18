Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Livingston County Jury Notices Mailed
Six hundred Livingston County residents will soon receive juror questionnaires. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department delivered the notices to the US Post Office today for Jury Service from October 10th to February 12th. By statute, Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann sends these notices to Livingston County Sheriff Steve...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
kq2.com
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office warns of another scam in the area
(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a scam where the person claims to be a member of the department. According to a social media post from the Sheriff's Department, the scammer claims to be Greg Meyers with the department and tells the citizen that they have missed jury duty. The scammer then tells the citizen that they could be arrested or fined.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police respond to calls of woman screaming on Jackson Street, senior citizen threatens to shoot officer
Among weekend reports provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, late Friday night, police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office worked together to locate and arrest a Livingston County Most Wanted individual. Officers and Deputies responded to the 400 block of Locust Street where they took the 27-year-old male into custody...
kq2.com
Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School. According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School. A news release...
kttn.com
Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
tncontentexchange.com
Man arrested after injuring deputies, fleeing crash
A St. Joseph man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting law enforcement officers and resisting arrest after a vehicle pursuit and crash Sunday night in the 5600 block of Lake Front Lane. Officers originally were called to the area after reports of a prowler at about 10:15 p.m., Buchanan County...
St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup
A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE DUE IN COURT
A Glasgow man facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
kmmo.com
SLATER MAN FACING STATUTORY RAPE CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY
A 22-year-old Slater man is facing felony charges after an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old juvenile. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Latrell Antonio Johnson is accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl on more than one occasion. The victim completed a Child Forensic Interview...
Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene
UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man 1 of 2 charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Kirksville man is one of two suspects charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Columbia, Missouri, grocery store on Saturday afternoon. Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, was arrested Saturday night for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action for the death of a Columbia man.
KC police investigate homicide that triggered AMBER Alert
Kansas City police investigate the homicide of a male victim near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue late Saturday afternoon.
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
kjluradio.com
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
KCTV 5
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 1300 block of East 89th Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
kttn.com
Shooting in Clinton County leaves one person dead, suspect charged with murder
One person is dead and another is in custody in connection with an investigation of a shooting in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday evening, received a 911 call from a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported to have occurred at a residence, outside Turney.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
