Livingston County, MO

kchi.com

Livingston County Jury Notices Mailed

Six hundred Livingston County residents will soon receive juror questionnaires. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department delivered the notices to the US Post Office today for Jury Service from October 10th to February 12th. By statute, Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann sends these notices to Livingston County Sheriff Steve...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office warns of another scam in the area

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a scam where the person claims to be a member of the department. According to a social media post from the Sheriff's Department, the scammer claims to be Greg Meyers with the department and tells the citizen that they have missed jury duty. The scammer then tells the citizen that they could be arrested or fined.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School. According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School. A news release...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon

A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
TRENTON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man arrested after injuring deputies, fleeing crash

A St. Joseph man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting law enforcement officers and resisting arrest after a vehicle pursuit and crash Sunday night in the 5600 block of Lake Front Lane. Officers originally were called to the area after reports of a prowler at about 10:15 p.m., Buchanan County...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup

A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kmmo.com

GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE DUE IN COURT

A Glasgow man facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
GLASGOW, MO
kmmo.com

SLATER MAN FACING STATUTORY RAPE CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY

A 22-year-old Slater man is facing felony charges after an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old juvenile. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Latrell Antonio Johnson is accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl on more than one occasion. The victim completed a Child Forensic Interview...
SLATER, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville man 1 of 2 charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Kirksville man is one of two suspects charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Columbia, Missouri, grocery store on Saturday afternoon. Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, was arrested Saturday night for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action for the death of a Columbia man.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

