Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Will Smith freaks out after seeing massive spider inside home
Will Smith has documented a terrifying home invasion and told his followers he is now 'at a Holiday Inn' following the ordeal. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star posted footage of the incident on Instagram, revealing an eight-legged marauder that is so horrific that is sure to send a chill down your spine.
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
Australian singing icon John Farnham goes into hospital after being diagnosed with cancer
Australian icon John Farnham has been admitted into hospital for surgery after being diagnosed with cancer. The singer will undergo surgery this morning (Tuesday, August 23) to remove a cancerous growth at a Victorian hospital. Farnham and his family issued a statement revealing his health condition while sharing that the...
Jiu-Jitsu fighter who fought Tom Hardy had to tap out before getting his arm broken
A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter from Teesside who found himself standing across the mat from Tom Hardy in a competition was forced to tap out before his arm was broken. If you’ve not seen their scrap yet, you can click the video below to catch up:. 40-year-old Army veteran Danny...
Milly Alcock lived in attic and washed dishes before landing House of the Dragon starring role
New HBO series House of the Dragon has been described as 'brutal and harrowing', which sounds like exactly what you'd want from a Game of Thrones spin-off. The show has a big task on its hands in convincing audiences there's more life in the Game of Thrones franchise beyond the original series, which ended controversially to say the least.
People in stitches at picture of The Mountain holding a regular mug
If you've watched Game of Thrones, then you'll know The Mountain is huge... though to be fair, even if you haven't watched it, you could probably guess by his nickname. The actual actor who plays The Mountain is also huge. Again, this might sound obvious, but the actors who play the hobbits in Lord of the Rings aren't actually 3ft tall, you know.
Mum of 22 who wants 105 kids shares pain following tycoon husband’s arrest
A mum of 22 has shared her nightmare ordeal as she brings up all of her children on her own as her tycoon husband has been arrested. Russian mother Kristina Ozturk, who lives in Georgia, says she is now eagerly awaiting her husband's return after he was detained by police in May this year.
In Case You Missed It: Pecos & The Rooftops’ “This Damn Song” Has Gone Platinum
Talk about a big achievement for the Texas boys. Pecos & The Rooftops have been on an absolute tear over the past few years, all of which started from a song that took the world by storm. “This Damn Song” was released on April 20th (Blaze it), 2019 and almost immediately started blowing up. It in turn lead to the group of friends forming a band, releasing more music and hitting the road, where they’ve been pretty much living ever […] The post In Case You Missed It: Pecos & The Rooftops’ “This Damn Song” Has Gone Platinum first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lord of the Rings prequel official trailer shows incredible look at most expensive TV series ever made
The new trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a stunning demonstration of just why it's the most expensive TV series of all time. Watch the stunning new trailer here:. Telling the story of the world of Middle Earth before the Lord of the Rings movies...
Celebrity chef's son Marco Pierre White Jr has been jailed for crime spree
Marco Pierre White Jr. has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a number of offences, including racially abusing a Tesco security guard and shoplifting. The son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White entered a guilty plea to 14 charges relating to incidents between January 2021 and April 2022 in the Bath area.
Teletubbies fans rejoice as sun baby makes new TV appearance all grown-up
Fans of kids TV show Teletubbies were delighted when the original face of the sun baby turned up on Channel 4’s revamped Big Breakfast. Wow, the Big Breakfast and Teletubbies in the same sentence – that’s going to be a trip down memory lane for many people of a certain age.
8-year-old boy wins USA mullet championship for his iconic hairdo
A mullet isn't just a hairstyle, it's a lifestyle. That's what eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey reckons, anyway. He's clearly an expert on the matter too, considering he has just taken out the kids division for the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. The funky kid from Menomonie, Wisconsin won the competition with a...
