JB Pritzker agrees to Nexstar-hosted Illinois governor debates

By Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October — and one of them will be held at WGN.

Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate.

The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4 at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

The second debate will be on October 18 at WGN-TV studios in Chicago.

If both candidates agree to the debates, they will air on at least seven Nexstar television stations serving the state, including WGN.

