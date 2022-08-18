Read full article on original website
Man dies after being shot at memorial for man who was killed in same spot, Ohio cops say
A 19-year-old man died after he was shot at a memorial for another person killed just three days earlier in the same location, Ohio police told news outlets. Sincere Moore was sitting near the candlelight vigil on South Ashburton Road in Columbus when someone walked up and shot him about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, the Columbus Police Department told WCMH.
Suspect identified in deadly Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15. Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on […]
2 fatal shootings on same east Columbus street days apart
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect for the fatal shooting on Aug. 15. A second victim was shot at the same location just days later.
17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information that could lead to the identification of possible suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in July. On July 2, officers went to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue in southeast Columbus at 2:51 a.m. and found Garrett […]
Man dies after being shot at memorial for another killed days earlier
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after he was shot while next to a memorial for a man killed on the same street just a few days prior. Columbus police said Sincere Moore, 19, was sitting next to a memorial for 21-year-old Lavarr Madison when an unidentified person walked up and shot Moore several times.
17-year-old shot multiple times in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was shot in the face, shoulder and hand while driving in east Columbus on Sunday just before midnight. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after receiving a call of a male being shot. When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man Pulled Gun on Employee in Columbus Convenience Store
COLUMBUS, OH – Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a...
Man caught on video allegedly stealing wallet in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance video of a man allegedly stealing the wallet of an east Columbus store employee as they attempt to identify the suspect. On February 3 just after 11:00 a.m., the man is seen taking the wallet from the checkout counter at a store located on the 1200 […]
$50K bond set for 18-year-old charged in shooting during Groveport football game
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in court Monday after being charged in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys was in Franklin County Municipal […]
Police: Women stole from Old Navy at Easton three separate times
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking to identify two women who they say have stolen merchandise from an Old Navy on three separate occasions. Police state that both women went to the Old Navy at the Easton Town Center three times in July and filled tote bags with products without paying for them. […]
18 Year Old from Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooting Given 50,000 Dollar Bond
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
Man arrested after two children were found wandering alone
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested for active felony warrants after officers responded to a call of two young children found alone, playing in the middle of a busy street. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Second Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Reports say officers...
West Columbus barricade situation ends
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee.
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
Girl, 17, missing from Delaware County
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday morning. Mya Aites was last seen leaving with her boyfriend from her foster mother’s home on Miller Paul Road. Mya is five-feet, three-inches tall. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
Columbus Police Searching for Woman Who is Part of Larger Ohio Drug Trafficking Ring
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a woman who is believed to...
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
19-year-old man in critical condition after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Thursday night. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, the man was found...
