Why The Internet Is Convinced Armie Hammer Is The Lovechild Of A Popular Soap Star
Armie Hammer is worth more than you think primarily because, despite being one of the most bankable stars in the world, he was born into considerable wealth. Entertainment Weekly confirms the actor's great-grandfather was Armand Hammer, the legendary businessman, industrialist, and philanthropist, who ran Occidental Petroleum until his death. Suffice to say, the energy heir was a celebrity even before breaking out in "The Social Network."
Alison Brie Reflects On The Surprise Cancellation Of GLOW - Exclusive
To say that the COVID-19 pandemic put things into perspective is an understatement. After one fateful week in March 2020 turned the entire world on its head, we suddenly went from dining out and mixing with strangers to keeping away from family members and panicking every time we dared sneeze in public. For the business sector, things came to a grinding halt as we could no longer go to the salon or get in a workout at the gym. As for the entertainment industry — which all but relies on in-person work and on-set interactions — normal operations ceased to exist for months on end.
This Is How Patton Oswalt And James Morosini Bonded On The Set Of I Love My Dad - Exclusive
James Morosini took on the role of both writer and director in his new film, "I Love My Dad," in which he also plays the main character. The protagonist, Franklin, falls for a girl online who just so happens to be his dad Chuck catfishing him to stay in touch. It's also important to note that the film is based on Morosini's wild real-life story — the comedic heft comes from its beyond awkward circumstances, and seasoned comedian Patton Oswalt plays his uncomfortable storyline to a tee.
The Audiobook You Never Knew Tom Hanks Narrated
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Tom Hanks is known to be one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth celebrities, a genuinely nice guy who's been married to fellow actor Rita Wilson since 1988 (via People). Fun fact: In 2021, Hanks and Wilson scored highest on a poll of celebrity couples that people would most want to quarantine with, just barely edging out Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
The Truth About Jim Parsons' Sexuality
Jim Parsons is best known for his iconic role as the quirky genius Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory." Parsons shot to success in the role of Sheldon Cooper, earning four Emmy awards and becoming one of the most recognizable faces in sitcoms. Fans will be surprised to learn,...
General Hospital Spoilers Have Fans Guessing Who Starts A New Reign Of Terror In Port Charles
"General Hospital" has had a lot of characters you'd hate to know in real life. That includes some amazing villains throughout the years including Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roche), and Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) among others (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). This has led to some shocking plot twists, such as Cesar's creepy obsession with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), which led him to torture her for decades, and the time Helena Cassadine cursed Luke and Laura Spencer (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) and spread her evil for ages.
The Young And The Restless Star Susan Walters Shares Heartwarming Family News
Actors Susan Walters and Linden Ashby are one of daytime television's most successful real life couples. The pair met on the set of "Loving" in 1986, where they portrayed cousins Lorna Forbes and Curtis Alden, and immediately fell in love. They got married within three months of meeting each other and have been together for 36 years (via News4JAX).
Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
There is not a cynical molecule in the makeup of George Miller’s “ Three Thousand Years of Longing, ” a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, wrapped in plush white bathrobes, will reiterate the storytelling point over and over again during a vulnerable, sprawling conversation in a stately Istanbul hotel suite that’s nice enough to make one consider a career in academia.
Here's What Kim Kardashian Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Kim Kardashian is one of the most photographed women on the planet, so it stands to reason that she wants to look her best at all times. As Kardashian memorably told Allure, "I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet."
Soap Stars Kirsten Storms And Brandon Barash Share A Back To School Adventure
As Soap Central reports, "General Hospital" star Kirsten Storms started acting at age 5. Children of the '90s may remember her Disney Channel TV movie from 1999, "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century." In 2005 she took over the role of Maxie Jones on "GH" and the character has had her share of drama and romance over the years, especially with computer hacker extraordinaire Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), per Soap Hub.
What Is Selena Gomez's Zodiac Sign?
Many fans may remember Selena Gomez from her work on Disney Channel shows like "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Hannah Montana," and "Wizards of Waverly Place," per Biography. However, she actually got her start at a very young age when she was cast on the popular children's show "Barney and Friends" — where she became friends with Demi Lovato. "I remember she had a red bow on, I'll never forget it...I just thought the world of her," Gomez said of meeting Lovato (via Yahoo).
Why The Stakes Are High In sMothered: Season 4, According To Dawn & Cher - Exclusive
Identical smiles, matching makeup and outfits, and cadences so in sync that it will make you do a double take — over the last three years, fans of the TLC hit "sMothered" have witnessed the unapologetically close relationship of the mother-daughter duo Dawn and Cher Hubsher. At first, it looks like Dawn and Cher are sisters, not only because of the uncanny resemblance but also their coordinated likenesses, from their fashion choices to their hobbies.
Why Did The Bold And The Beautiful's Steffy Adopt Hope's Baby?
Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is someone who has seen it all and done it all on "The Bold and the Beautiful." She's been married multiple times, has been in an ongoing love triangle with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and is a successful businesswoman. She's also managed to show strength and courage during some very trying times, especially back in 2020 during her struggle with addiction, per Soaps.com. Thankfully, Steffy's portrayer Jacqueline MacInnes Wood says that the situation offscreen is nothing like the drama onscreen. She told Soaps in Depth back in 2019, "We're always laughing. There's so much drama in what we film, but there's none in real life."
Heather Rae El Moussa Can't Stop Gushing Over Tarek
To say that Heather Rae El Moussa is overjoyed to be expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa would be an understatement. The pair was undergoing IVF treatments and planning to have an embryo implanted next fall when the surprising news came. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be," Heather told People. "I'm so excited that it happened like this."
In Case You Missed It: Pecos & The Rooftops’ “This Damn Song” Has Gone Platinum
Talk about a big achievement for the Texas boys. Pecos & The Rooftops have been on an absolute tear over the past few years, all of which started from a song that took the world by storm. “This Damn Song” was released on April 20th (Blaze it), 2019 and almost immediately started blowing up. It in turn lead to the group of friends forming a band, releasing more music and hitting the road, where they’ve been pretty much living ever […] The post In Case You Missed It: Pecos & The Rooftops’ “This Damn Song” Has Gone Platinum first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
What Is The Gen Z Art Ho Aesthetic?
You might be familiar with the Gen Z term "aesthetic," often paired with something ending in "core." As mentioned by Style by Emily Henderson, Gen Z uses the term to discuss specific styles and trends. These looks are heavily featured on and influenced by social media platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Ranging from cottagecore aesthetic to trendy dark academia, there are a variety of these aesthetics followed by Gen Z.
