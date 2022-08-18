DA looking for public’s help with murder investigation on Center Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A homicide that took place nearly a year ago has yet to be solved and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is looking for the public’s help in the investigation.Victim of shooting on Center Street in Chicopee identified
At around 1:36 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, Chicopee Police found shell casings after being called to the 500 block of Center Street in Chicopee for a report of shots fired. At the same time, 28-year-old Luis Vazquez from Springfield arrived at Baystate Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He died eight days later due to his injuries.
According to a news release sent to 22News for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, investigators are asking if anyone can identify the driver or passenger/s of a Lexus 400H.
PHOTOS: Lexus 400H
MAP: Center Street in Chicopee
If you have any information or were in the area of Center Street on August 21, 2021, contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993, or the Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Division at 413-594-1740. The community can text a tip anonymously by texting the word “Solve” and the tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1