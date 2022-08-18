Read full article on original website
Is Boone Alive?
Prior to the July 19th All Star game the Yankees had lost 28 games. Since the July 19th All Star game and in a matter of 32 days, they have lost 20 games. Is Boone alive and breathing and does he realize he’s on the verge of flushing the entire 2022 season down the toilet? What the heck is Boone thinking and what’s he doing to salvage this season?
A Mission to Baseball History
First of all, I want to assure you, I’m a huge Yankees fan and I love the history made by many Yankee players. But out of respect for the game of baseball and legendary players making history, I suggest you might want to shift your attention to Albert Pujols.
Enter "The CaptaIn, The Sandman and The Warrior"!!
Since Paul O’Neill day is this Sunday August 21st, and in an effort to encourage the Yankee players and be supportive of them, could Boone and Cashman get together and assemble a Yankee team of previous World Series champions, like Paul O’Neill, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and others to provide motivational talks to the current Yankee players over the next couple of weeks?
New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Domingo Germán vs. Max Scherzer
Well, that was much-needed. Thanks to an August that has made “Beyond the Wall” look like a tropical resort (yes, now that A House of Dragon has premiered, Game of Thrones references are back on), the New York Yankees were in danger of seeing their AL East lead, which had peaked at 15.5 games in early July, be trimmed all the way to six. Fortunately, thanks to an ace-like performance from Nestor Cortes and a two-run home run from Andrew Benintendi, they were able to salvage the four-game series against the Blue Jays and avoid the sweep.
Yankees 2, Blue Jays 5: What else is new?
I honestly wish I could be angry about the Yankees right now. I know there are folks on staff and in the fanbase that are angry, but I just can’t get there. I’m exhausted, and this team has beaten so much of my energy for the game out of me that I can’t even be mad. I’m just tired. The Yankees lost, again. Seven of the nine hitters in the order looked completely listless, again. Gerrit Cole cruised through every inning and blew up in one, again. We’re advised to hit a certain word count in these recaps, but I don’t know what else needs to be said. For the first time in 27 years, they’ve dropped six series in a row.
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Joba Chamberlain says to relax
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well into the second half, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/23/22
ESPN | Joon Lee: The Yankees’ plan is to activate first-half All-Star Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list on Thursday in Oakland. There is a catch, though: the slugger admitted that he isn’t 100 percent over his Achilles injury, saying that there is still some minor discomfort and that it’s a day-to-day thing. The team expects to return him to the outfield at some point in September, but he’ll start off on DH duty.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/21/22
The Yankees have lost three in a row, and if it weren’t Josh Donaldson’s miracle earlier this week, it would be many more. They’ll be desperate to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays today, as another loss would allow their rivals to pull within just six games in the division. That would have been unthinkable when the lead stood at as high as 15.5 games as recently as the morning of July 9th.
Andrew Benintendi is finally finding his footing in pinstripes
The Yankees finally won, managing to avoid a four-game home sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays. The games don’t get any easier with the Bombers set for a double-date with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. One win does not the end of a slump make, and the team has to find some consistency if they want to break out of this extended stretch of poor form. One player who will be critical to continuing to build positive momentum is Andrew Benintendi.
Yankees recall Clarke Schmidt, place Scott Effross on injured list
A quiet Monday afternoon turned into good news/bad news time for Yankees fans. The good news was that Clarke Schmidt was back in the Bronx and had a locker again at Yankee Stadium. The right-hander has pitched well during limited action this year in the majors with a 2.40 ERA, 3.66 FIP, and 1.167 WHIP in 30 innings across 16 outings, all but one out of the bullpen. The only problem was that he was a starting pitching prospect for a reason, and the Yankees didn’t want their 2017 first-round pick to fully lose a year of development. So Schmidt has spent the better part of the past couple months stretching out and starting games in Triple-A Scranton.
Reflecting on Dellin Betances’ legacy
Dellin Betances was extremely influential in shaping how I — and the baseball world writ large — view the potential impact that a relief ace can have on a team. His primary five-year run in the Bronx was one of the most dominant stretches ever experienced by any reliever. The first three years were highlighted by Dellin getting the call from manager Joe Girardi pretty much anytime there was a semi-important situation in a game. My brother and I used to make a joke that he was the only reliever who Girardi knew existed in the bullpen.
New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Series Preview
Although Sunday’s win provided some much-needed relief, the Yankees still have a while to go before they prove that they are out their horrific skid. If they are going to fully get out of it, the next couple days are going to be some hard work, as next up is a visit from the Mets.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays beat Angels, Guardians increase lead
The Yankees picked a perfect time to have a great game last night, bringing down Max Scherzer and the Mets, 4-2, in what was one of just nine games on the calendar across MLB. I’m not sure if guys were a little worn down after the weekend, given how little offense we seemed to see on Monday night.
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Nestor Cortes vs. Alek Manoah
After yet another loss yesterday, the Yankees will begin today looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays. The lead in the AL East is now down to seven games and a loss today will have it fall to the lowest it’s been since early June. However, every day is theoretically a new day and another chance of turning things around and getting back on track. Here’s to today maybe being that.
Yankees Prospects: Week 20 minor league review
Every one of the Yankees full-season affiliates is in contention for or has already clinched a playoff spot as the teams approach the home stretch of the season. Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones are among the hottest players in the organization as they are trying to lift their teams down the stretch. Let’s take a look at the Yankees’ minor league system and what players are standing out.
The issue of Donaldson’s long-term status with the Yankees
The New York Yankees didn't make a move for one of the big-name shortstops in the offseason, but the front office added an impactful bat via trade. At least that was the hope heading into the season with the Josh Donaldson trade. The Yankees justifiably felt like third base needed...
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Extra-innings bonanza
Unfortunately, these Rivalry Roundup posts are becoming more and more relevant by the day. Saturday saw the Yankees take another loss to the Blue Jays. The 5-2 defeat saw Toronto take another game off the Yankees’ lead in the AL East, which is now down to just seven games. While that’s still a decent-sized lead, it’s also more than half the size that it once was.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros escape Atlanta with a win, Rays down Royals
Days like these have been few and far between, ones where we can scan through the results across the American League with hope that the Yankees will have put some distance between them and their rivals, or perhaps even have gained ground on the Astros in the race for the league’s top record. The Yankees finally took a game from the Blue Jays, one that they almost needed to have with matchups against Max Scherzer and potentially Jacob deGrom looming.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2: Benintendi’s first Yankee homer leads to much-needed win
As evidenced by what happened after Wednesday’s walk-off win, it’s going to take more than one victory for the Yankees to get out of their funk. However, the way this particular game played out should hopefully provide some sort of morale boost. After taking two separate one-run leads,...
