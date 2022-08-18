I honestly wish I could be angry about the Yankees right now. I know there are folks on staff and in the fanbase that are angry, but I just can’t get there. I’m exhausted, and this team has beaten so much of my energy for the game out of me that I can’t even be mad. I’m just tired. The Yankees lost, again. Seven of the nine hitters in the order looked completely listless, again. Gerrit Cole cruised through every inning and blew up in one, again. We’re advised to hit a certain word count in these recaps, but I don’t know what else needs to be said. For the first time in 27 years, they’ve dropped six series in a row.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO