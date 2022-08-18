Read full article on original website
Four Broadway stars are performing free pop-up concerts next week
Four Broadway stars will perform free pop-up concerts across Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn next week in a series called Broadway Forever. Performers include 2022 Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), 2022 Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Ashley de la Rosa (Hamilton, Mean Girls, Rent) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud). Each 90-minute performance will also feature a surprise opening act from the local community.
Crumbling NYC church sues to evict nonprofit, seeks $33.5M sale
The battle over the landmarked, but crumbling, West-Park Presbyterian Church at Amsterdam Ave. and West 86th St. has moved onto a second front: Manhattan Supreme Court. The tiny congregation wants to sell the 140-year-old building to developer Alchemy for $33.5 million. As Realty Check previously reported, the church has appealed to the Landmarks Preservation Commission to revoke its landmark status on hardship grounds. The LPC is expected to consider the application soon after Labor Day.
Ellie Kemper sells charming NYC home for $3.3M
Here’s the story of a woman rescued from a doomsday cult adjusting to life in New York City — adjusting so well to it, in fact, that she just sold her home for big bucks. Ellie Kemper, the actress who starred in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” actually played that role on screen. But in real life, the Missouri native and Princeton University alumna sold her renovated co-op on Manhattan’s tony Upper West Side for $3.3 million, according to city finance records filed on Monday.
Jean-Georges’ House of the Red Pearl at the Tin Building
Things are looking up, down on South Street. The latest addition to the much-improved Seaport is Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s sparkling new, monumentally scaled Tin Building, the biggest, brassiest fancy food hall and market that modern day New York has ever seen. Sprawling 53,000 square feet across three floors in a renovated landmark structure, the project is more than a mouthful for even the most dedicated foodie to swallow.
See inside this artful new Brooklyn hotel that features an art gallery and garden retreat
Before you even check-in, art will greet you when you step foot inside this plush new hotel in Brooklyn. The ground floor of Penny Williamsburg, which debuted with a soft opening yesterday, showcases the work of under-recognized artists and supports the local arts community. The hotel also features an in-room...
NYC’s sinkhole surge due to ‘climate crisis’: DEP Commissioner
The increase in pits suddenly opening in city streets is tied to the fate of the Earth. Borough sidewalks are rupturing at record rates, and elected leaders say there’s not a ton to be done — as the problem is far larger than New York. “The issue right...
