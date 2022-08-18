Here’s the story of a woman rescued from a doomsday cult adjusting to life in New York City — adjusting so well to it, in fact, that she just sold her home for big bucks. Ellie Kemper, the actress who starred in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” actually played that role on screen. But in real life, the Missouri native and Princeton University alumna sold her renovated co-op on Manhattan’s tony Upper West Side for $3.3 million, according to city finance records filed on Monday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO