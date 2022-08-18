ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
aarp.org

Travelers to Europe Will Soon Face a New Fee

Next year, travelers to Europe will find an unexpected addition to their trip: an entrance fee. Beginning in May 2023, U.S. visitors to the European Union will be required to pay a seven-euro charge (about $7.13), and must apply for approval before they arrive via a website or app. The...
FodorsTravel

Amazing Deal: Fall Getaways That Are Only $99 Per Night

Save big on stays in Yosemite and Panama City Beach. Although international borders are now open, it’s clear that people are still looking at domestic options in the U.S. to satisfy their wandering souls. That’s why we’re always excited to share hotel deals for hot destinations in the country. This time, we’ve found two stays at $99 on Travelzoo that are perfect for a Fall getaway. The rate is valid through December. Another benefit? You can book these deals now and cancel without fees 48 hours prior to check-in.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study

Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
MIAMI, FL
