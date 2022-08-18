Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
KELOLAND TV
Crews working on outside lane of South Cliff Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls between East 11th Street and East 20th Street is now closed to allow crews to perform concrete repairs in preparation for new asphalt. In the upcoming weeks, the location of the lane closures...
KELOLAND TV
Fall activities in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
KELOLAND TV
Share input on future of Sioux Falls pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants public input on the future of outdoor swimming pools. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department is holding three community meetings to “create a vision for addressing aging city aquatic facilities and providing the best overall experience for pool users.”
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicides; cattle thieves; Gov. Noem ‘misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to Western Sioux Falls last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene along West 12th Street.
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Weekend shootings in Rapid City, Sioux Falls; Papa Woody’s success
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls family is mourning the loss of a 36-year-old husband, father and brother who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Horses are ‘mirrors’ to the boys at McCrossan
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This Saturday, McCrossan Boys Ranch will host the Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo. All proceeds will go toward programs to help the at-risk youth at the ranch. Rodeo is a natural fit for the boys at McCrossan since horses make up such a big part of their daily lives.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District updates COVID-19 plan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls schools are no longer required to notify parents when there is a positive COVID-19 test in the building. That’s just one of many changes that have been updated on the Continue to Learn Plan now available online. The plan has undergone numerous updates in accordance with parent and staff feedback as well as guidance from the Center for Disease Control.
KELOLAND TV
All Cars, All Fun
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a group of car lovers who meet every Wednesday in KELOLAND. The Great Plains Street Rodders has 360 members. This past week they took part in a special event at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. The Slogan of the Great Plains...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD investigating gunshot death, 2nd homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of a 36-year-old man in central Sioux Falls is being investigated as a homicide. According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation at 8:48 p.m. on Friday, August 19.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
KELOLAND TV
Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
KELOLAND TV
Homelessness task force hears from SFPD chief, SD Urban Indian Health
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum focused Monday afternoon on the cause rather than the effect at a meeting of a Sioux Falls homelessness task force. “From a law enforcement perspective, just to kind of sum it up before we have some questions, is...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: One dead in east Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:15 p.m. - Sioux Falls Police have confirmed that one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting in Sioux Falls. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Bahnson Street, according to Lt. Nick Butler of the Sioux Falls Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
More rain chances ahead in the coming days
Areas of central and western SD have picked up some welcome rain the past 24 hours. You can see the movement of some of the bigger storms near Pierre last evening. The below shows little if any rain in the official rain gauges in central SD in the towns listed, but we have picked up some nice downpours in the areas shaded in green.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
KELOLAND TV
Oglala Sioux Tribe opposes gold drilling project in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has drafted a letter to ask the Black Hills Forest Service to withdraw a decision notice on a gold exploration project. The Jenny Gulch Gold Exploration Project is a year-long drilling project planned near Silver City, South Dakota, in search of gold. In July, the Forest Service issued a decision notice providing the public with 45 days to object to the project. The last day to do so is today, August 22.
