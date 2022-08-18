SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls schools are no longer required to notify parents when there is a positive COVID-19 test in the building. That’s just one of many changes that have been updated on the Continue to Learn Plan now available online. The plan has undergone numerous updates in accordance with parent and staff feedback as well as guidance from the Center for Disease Control.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO