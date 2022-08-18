ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Comments / 6

Related
WITN

WHO AM I? Deputies looking for man in store thefts

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the breaking and enterings and thefts of two stores in Onslow County. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft happened on Aug. 4th at 3:11 a.m. at Simpson Brothers, 3790 Richlands Highway.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville man wanted for breaking into vehicles, stealing gun

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for breaking into vehicles in Pitt County and stealing objects from them, including a gun. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Carlos Whitaker is wanted for four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of misdemeanor larceny.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Two men and child arrested in Edgecombe County shooting

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say everyone involved in the case of a shooting has been arrested. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He was jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspects wanted in Havelock TEC helicopter vandalism

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who officials say vandalized a helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center last Saturday morning. Video footage captured two white men arriving at the Tourist Event Center on August 20 at 2:52 am Saturday. Both men walked around […]
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kinston, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kinston, NC
County
Lenoir County, NC
Lenoir County, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Man charged with stealing 10 guns & jewelry; woman wanted for same crimes

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man has been arrested in connection with a case of stealing guns and jewelry, and a woman is wanted for the same crimes. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Justin Strader, of Winterville, has been charged with ten counts of possessing a stolen firearm, ten counts of larceny of a firearm, felony conspiracy, safecracking, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Virginia Pollock, 22, of Greenville, is wanted for the same charges.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested in Greenville shooting, chase where man injured

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The investigation continues into a shooting and chase that happened early Sunday in Greenville. Two of the four people who were taken into custody for questioning have been arrested. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Copper Beech Apartments, located […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have released more information on a weekend police chase that followed a shooting at an East 10th Street apartment complex. Noah Boomer was shot at Copper Beech Apartments early Sunday morning. Police say the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they believe he was an innocent bystander who was sitting inside his apartment when the shooting began.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Larceny#Police
wcti12.com

Beaufort County Authorities searching for runaway teen

Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Authorities say 16-year-old Ian Asby left his home near Pinetown in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022, between 12:00 A.M. and 9:00 A.M. and has not been seen or heard from since.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Missing teen in Beaufort County

Washington, BEAUFORT COUNTY — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen walking away from his home on Yonkers Drive in Washington at about 11:00 A.M Monday. Jaidyn left wearing grey shorts, with no shirt, white shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack. Jaidyn is 5’ 0” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Jaidyn has short black hair and brown eyes.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Pamlico County man facing 11 charges after drug raid

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man is facing nearly a dozen charges after a raid on his house last week. Deputies arrested Brandon Peltier of Vandemere on Tuesday after a three-month investigation into drug selling in Pamlico County. During the search, deputies say they seized crack cocaine,...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

One man & child arrested in Edgecombe Co. shooting; another man still at large

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say a man is still at large after another man and child were arrested in the case of a shooting. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3. A Jacksonville woman traveling with three children describes a traffic stop with a deputy. The...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Miami Beach man arrested in Tarboro with 36 pounds of marijuana

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Miami man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana. Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo of Miami Beach, Fla., was arrested and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. He was facing the […]
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount pedestrian killed after struck by car

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones while crossing the street. Police say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy