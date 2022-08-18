Read full article on original website
WITN
WHO AM I? Deputies looking for man in store thefts
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the breaking and enterings and thefts of two stores in Onslow County. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft happened on Aug. 4th at 3:11 a.m. at Simpson Brothers, 3790 Richlands Highway.
WITN
Greenville man wanted for breaking into vehicles, stealing gun
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for breaking into vehicles in Pitt County and stealing objects from them, including a gun. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Carlos Whitaker is wanted for four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of misdemeanor larceny.
WITN
UPDATE: Two men and child arrested in Edgecombe County shooting
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say everyone involved in the case of a shooting has been arrested. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He was jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
Suspects wanted in Havelock TEC helicopter vandalism
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who officials say vandalized a helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center last Saturday morning. Video footage captured two white men arriving at the Tourist Event Center on August 20 at 2:52 am Saturday. Both men walked around […]
WITN
Man charged with stealing 10 guns & jewelry; woman wanted for same crimes
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man has been arrested in connection with a case of stealing guns and jewelry, and a woman is wanted for the same crimes. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Justin Strader, of Winterville, has been charged with ten counts of possessing a stolen firearm, ten counts of larceny of a firearm, felony conspiracy, safecracking, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Virginia Pollock, 22, of Greenville, is wanted for the same charges.
Two arrested in Greenville shooting, chase where man injured
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The investigation continues into a shooting and chase that happened early Sunday in Greenville. Two of the four people who were taken into custody for questioning have been arrested. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Copper Beech Apartments, located […]
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for people who broke into internet cafe and tried to crack safe
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police are searching for the people who broke into an internet cafe and tried to cut through a safe early Friday. Officers went out to the alarm call around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning to the Longhorn Business Center at 1716 Highway 117 S. When officers got...
WITN
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have released more information on a weekend police chase that followed a shooting at an East 10th Street apartment complex. Noah Boomer was shot at Copper Beech Apartments early Sunday morning. Police say the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they believe he was an innocent bystander who was sitting inside his apartment when the shooting began.
wcti12.com
Beaufort County Authorities searching for runaway teen
Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Authorities say 16-year-old Ian Asby left his home near Pinetown in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022, between 12:00 A.M. and 9:00 A.M. and has not been seen or heard from since.
wcti12.com
Missing teen in Beaufort County
Washington, BEAUFORT COUNTY — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen walking away from his home on Yonkers Drive in Washington at about 11:00 A.M Monday. Jaidyn left wearing grey shorts, with no shirt, white shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack. Jaidyn is 5’ 0” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Jaidyn has short black hair and brown eyes.
Beaufort County man arrested in western NC on indecent liberties, other charges
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A wanted man from Beaufort County has been arrested in Alexander County. Brandon Bowen Warren, 39, was arrested on Aug. 15 by deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was served with the outstanding warrants from Martin County for child abuse as well as indecent liberties with a minor and […]
cbs17
Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WITN
Pamlico County man facing 11 charges after drug raid
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man is facing nearly a dozen charges after a raid on his house last week. Deputies arrested Brandon Peltier of Vandemere on Tuesday after a three-month investigation into drug selling in Pamlico County. During the search, deputies say they seized crack cocaine,...
WITN
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
WITN
One man & child arrested in Edgecombe Co. shooting; another man still at large
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say a man is still at large after another man and child were arrested in the case of a shooting. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
WRAL
Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3. A Jacksonville woman traveling with three children describes a traffic stop with a deputy. The...
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
Miami Beach man arrested in Tarboro with 36 pounds of marijuana
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Miami man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana. Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo of Miami Beach, Fla., was arrested and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. He was facing the […]
WITN
Rocky Mount pedestrian killed after struck by car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones while crossing the street. Police say...
