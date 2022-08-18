PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man has been arrested in connection with a case of stealing guns and jewelry, and a woman is wanted for the same crimes. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Justin Strader, of Winterville, has been charged with ten counts of possessing a stolen firearm, ten counts of larceny of a firearm, felony conspiracy, safecracking, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Virginia Pollock, 22, of Greenville, is wanted for the same charges.

