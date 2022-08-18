Road Trip Close to Home: Mott Haven in the Bronx

News 12 takes a trip to Mott Haven, a Bronx neighborhood that has gone through quite a change over the last decade with young entrepreneurs.

Amaurys Grullon is all about the Bronx. Five years ago, he wanted his brand, Bronx Native, to make a move from online to a brick-and-mortar location. He chose Mott Haven, which he says has been a hub of creativity, entrepreneurship and growing businesses.

Carlos Cortes, owner of Chocobar Cortes that opened this year, adds to Grullon's comments saying a lot of changes are happening for the better.

With so much going on creatively in the neighborhood, it's no surprise to see plenty of murals on the streets.

A trip to Mott Haven gives a little bit of everything for everybody.