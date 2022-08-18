Read full article on original website
Ida Pletz
5d ago
He doesn’t want to speak what’s he hiding ? So I would let the guys off
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
Related
willmarradio.com
Man Convicted Of First-Degree Murder Wants New Trial – Or, To Be Acquitted
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Convicted killer Jamal Smith’s attorneys are petitioning the court for a new trial – or, for acquittal for Smith. A Hennepin County jury found Smith guilty of first-degree murder in a trial held last month. Jurors determined that Smith was the one who shot Jay Boughton to death last year as Boughton was driving home from a baseball game on Highway 169. Smith’s attorneys say evidence supporting the conviction wasn’t offered during the trial. Prosecutors denied those claims and ask that Smith’s motions be dismissed. Sentencing is currently set for October.
Eli Hart's father sues Dakota County for wrongful death
MINNEAPOLIS — Ever since the murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart in May, allegedly at the hands of his own mother, many have wondered why the court system returned the boy to Julissa Thaler's care. Now, Eli's father Tory Hart is suing Dakota County and three workers, claiming that they...
KAAL-TV
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to murder, robbery, assault
(ABC 6 News) A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder following a 2021 drug sale, as well as assault and battery in a 2020 Chatfield incident. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22, appeared in Fillmore County Court the day before his scheduled jury trial. Soro pleaded guilty to one count of...
fox9.com
120 ghost guns tied to Twin Cities crimes, including shootings at Mall of America and Richfield school
(FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities metro continues to face violent crime challenges, law enforcement agencies are increasingly encountering ghost guns tied to a variety of crimes. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that have no serial number and are often bought online via build-to-shoot kits without a background check required, allowing criminals and teenagers to exploit the loophole to get their hands on a gun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoe.com
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
willmarradio.com
Shooting Victim Dies 10 Days After Downtown Minneapolis Incident
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A 25-year-old shooting victim has died 10 days after the incident in downtown Minneapolis. Witnesses say Shawna Starr Campbell had been arguing with another woman near Nicollet Mall when she was wounded August 10th. Campbell was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment – where she died last weekend. The 23-year-old woman suspected of shooting Campbell turned herself in to police. Her name hasn’t been released but she is currently in custody.
fox9.com
Witness recounts scary moments after reported shooting in Eden Prairie mall
Eden Prairie Center Mall has been placed into lockdown after reports of a shooting at the mall, security tells FOX 9. In a tweet, Eden Prairie police say they responded to the mall around 7:25 p.m. for reports of shots fired. At the scene, they say they found one man dead.
Victor Butler charged in Uptown shooting that left man injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting in Uptown in January that left a man injured.Victor Jerome Butler was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police arrived at a bar on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue to find a man on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound.Witnesses said the man had gotten into an argument with Butler earlier in the night, but the two had gone separate ways. However, Butler returned and encouraged the man to come outside, at which point he pulled out his gun and allegedly shot him several times before leaving on foot.The man was shot three times in the leg and required emergency surgery, documents say.A nationwide warrant was issued for Butler, as law enforcement do now know where he is. There is another active warrant out for Butler in connection to an unrelated case.
RELATED PEOPLE
Father of Eli Hart files wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees
The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart, who was shot and killed by his mother in May, according to charges, has named two Dakota County employees in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a custody battle over his son prior to his death. Tory Hart filed the lawsuit in...
"I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is sounding the alarm on a frightening scam that cost her thousands of dollars.When Linda Austad received a call from an unknown number Saturday, it set in motion a six-hour ordeal."There was a girl that was crying, and she said, 'Mom, I was in an accident,' and it sounded just like my daughter," Austad said.Then Austad says a man took the phone. At first, he said he was a police officer, but then he changed his story."[He said] 'I kidnapped your daughter, and you need to follow my instructions and you need to stay on...
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
fox9.com
Eden Prairie mall shooting: 1 dead after shots fired at mall
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eden Prairie Center Mall has been placed into lockdown after reports of a shooting at the mall, security tells FOX 9. In a tweet, Eden Prairie police say they responded to the mall around 7:25 p.m. for reports of a shot fired. At the scene, they say they found one man dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Eden Prairie mall shooting: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound at mall
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store in Eden Prairie Center, creating a panic and sending the mall into lockdown Monday evening. Eden Prairie police say they responded to the mall around 7:25 p.m. for reports of a shot...
willmarradio.com
Floyd friend won't testify at upcoming trial of two ex-cops
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A friend who was with George Floyd when he was killed has, for a second time, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid testifying in the upcoming trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting. The Star-Tribune reports that Morries Lester Hall also took the Fifth at the trial of Derek Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney said Hall’s testimony could have revealed that Floyd used drugs before the deadly encounter with Minneapolis police.
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
Eden Prairie mall put on lockdown after man fatally shoots himself inside store
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – A Twin Cities mall went on lockdown for a couple of hours Monday night after a man fatally shot himself inside a store.Eden Prairie police say officers were called to Eden Prairie Center at about 7:25 p.m. after there was a "report of a shot fired" inside the Scheels sporting goods store. Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the store from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The lockdown was lifted at about 9:20 p.m. Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett says the investigation is "active and fluid," and he noted that several members of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Police Say Employee Actions May Have Thwarted Armed Robbery
The quick thinking of store employees stopped an armed robbery before it happened. New Hope Police say on Wednesday night, two males came into the Holiday gas station off Bass Lake Road and Maryland, asked questions about the safe, and then left. Police say the employees called police to report...
Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery
A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
fox9.com
Security: Eden Prairie Center Mall on lockdown after report of a shooting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eden Prairie Center Mall has been placed into lockdown after reports of a shooting at the mall, security tells FOX 9. FOX 9 is working to learn more about the situation. There is an active police presence in the area of the Scheels store.
fox9.com
George Floyd witness to invoke the fifth again
A key witness in George Floyd's murder plans to plead the fifth during the next trial connected to Floyd's killing. Morries Hall, who was in the car with Floyd moments before he died, will not testify during the upcoming state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.
Comments / 3