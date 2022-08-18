ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Fraud trial against former Blue Bell CEO ends in mistrial

By Susan Darwin
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y67wI_0hMEyL3h00

The fraud trial against the former CEO of Blue Bell ice cream, connected to the listeria outbreak in 2015, has ended in a mistrial.

Paul Krause. was in charged at the the Brenham, Texas creamery when the deadly listeria outbreak occured. Three people died from eating the contaminated ice cream, 10 others became ill.

Krause was charged with seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy. Federal prosecutors claim he schemed to keep buyers from learning about the listeria contamination because he worried about sales and it took weeks for him to inform the public about the outbreak.

Prosecutors also claim he refused to tell retailers why Blue Bell was pulling products from shelves.

Jurors deliberated for 4 days this week but were unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial. The Justice department has not yet decided if it will rery him.

