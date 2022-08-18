ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjuW5_0hMEyIPW00

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFgrf_0hMEyIPW00
Benjamin Blake

According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder.

Mon County Deputy Sheriff charged with depriving man of civil rights

Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s indictment was sealed, therefore no narrative is publicly available at this time, officials said.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Blake was denied the possibility of bond; he remains housed in Central Regional Jail prior to his scheduled trial on Oct. 17, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A pretrial conference is scheduled in Lewis County Circuit County on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

Fairmont man charged with intentionally exposing himself in neighborhood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he intentionally exposed himself to a residential neighborhood in Fairmont. West Virginia State Police received a call on July 29 in reference to Jack Radford, 64, intentionally exposing himself outside on the front porch of his home, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown man charged after threatening Taylor County store clerk

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is facing charges after threatening to sexually assault a store clerk in Taylor County. Taylor County Sheriff’s Department investigators say Joshua Trickett, 37, told the clerk to go to the backroom and locked the door to the store. According to the victim, Trickett told her he would use zip ties and that it would only take him 18 minutes.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Testimony: Suspect in Nicholas County officer shooting’s death was self-inflicted

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The man who pulled the trigger fatally shooting a corporal with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department also killed himself, according to courtroom testimony Monday in Summersville. West Virginia State Police First Sgt. James Mitchell took the stand in the preliminary hearing in the case against Brent Kelly. Kelly, 28, is […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
Lewis County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
WDTV

Man charged for threatening to ‘blow up’ MCSD

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to “personally shoot” all officers in the office of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrested Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, late Sunday night for disorderly conduct and “other misdemeanor charges,” according...
HARRISONVILLE, MO
connect-bridgeport.com

Barbour County Woman Arrested on Arson Charges

Investigators with the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office have charged a Barbour County woman with allegedly breaking into a building and setting it on fire. Sarah Lambert, 28 years old of Junior, was arrested earlier this month for a fire that occurred to a structure located on Jackson Street in Junior. That fire happened on July 27 at approximately 11:30 P.M.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call

BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bus driver shortage affecting NCWV

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - All across the country, school districts are having a tough time finding bus drivers. It’s the same situation here in West Virginia. With school starting this week, many parents in our area may be wondering how their kids will be getting to school with the bus driver shortage.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman dies in head-on crash

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman died from her injuries in a crash earlier this month in Randolph County. Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle head-on crash on Ward Road on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Officials said one vehicle was a white Chevrolet 2500...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy