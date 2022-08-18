Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County.

Benjamin Blake

According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder.

Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s indictment was sealed, therefore no narrative is publicly available at this time, officials said.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Blake was denied the possibility of bond; he remains housed in Central Regional Jail prior to his scheduled trial on Oct. 17, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A pretrial conference is scheduled in Lewis County Circuit County on Sept. 29.

