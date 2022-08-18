Read full article on original website
Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a representative from California since 1987.
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Trump Rips 'Broken Down Hack' Mitch McConnell For Not Backing His Candidates
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took a swipe at GOP Senate candidate "quality."
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?
The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
americanmilitarynews.com
Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Ex-Aide: ‘Nervous’ Rudy Giuliani Has 1 Move Left As Target In Criminal Probe
The former New York City mayor "knows he lied" and has backed himself into a corner ahead of this week's grand jury appearance.
Donald Trump launched a furious attack on 'broken down hack' Mitch McConnell and his 'crazy wife' in bust-up over GOP Senate candidates
Trump lashed out at McConnell after he said the GOP might struggle to flip the Senate. Trump said McConnell was a "broken down hack politician" who should support GOP Senate hopefuls. The former president said McConnell should spend less time "helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China."
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
“Devastating blow”: Weisselberg’s agreement to testify could mean “death penalty” for Trump Org.
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg is expected to admit to a 15-year tax fraud scheme on Thursday and is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies, according to multiple reports. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and a longtime Trump confidant going...
Republicans Demand To Know What Happened To Vanishing GOP Millions
A number of Republican strategists and consultants are growing increasingly dismayed about millions of dollars vanishing at the National Republican Senatorial Committee — just when the funds are needed most, The Washington Post reported Friday. Cash at the national campaign fund is dwindling as candidates head into the final...
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
Ted Cruz aide says he assumes Liz Cheney will run in 2024 — as a Democrat
Team Cruz is mocking Cheney after she said she is weighing a 2024 bid and "will be doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office."
Former CIA director said he agrees with notion that there's no political force more 'dangerous' than Republicans
Trump and his GOP allies have been accused of emboldening far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
Trump Having Hard Time Finding Lawyers Because They Want To Be Paid: Journalist
Former president calls reports he's struggling to find attorneys for various probes "fake news."
CNBC
57% of voters say investigations into Trump should continue, NBC News poll finds
A clear majority of American voters believe the various investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump should continue, according to a national NBC News poll conducted after the FBI searched Trump's Florida home and recovered "Top Secret" documents earlier this month. The poll also shows a dissatisfied public,...
WATCH: Tucker Carlson mocks Fetterman as 'stroke victim who was already crazy'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate candidate, John Fetterman, on Friday, calling him a "stroke victim who was already crazy.”
