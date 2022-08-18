ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson discipline: 11-game suspension, I-Team confirms

By Talia Naquin, Darcie Loreno, Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A settlement has been reached between Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the NFL.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms the agreement is for 11 games and a $5 million fine.

As part of the settlement, Watson may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston.

Two weeks ago, National Football League officials decided to appeal a six-game suspension a disciplinary officer imposed on Watson.

Watson and the NFL players union did not appeal the suspension.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designated Hon. Peter Harvey to hear the appeal.

Can Browns’ best roster in years overcome QB questions?

Harvey is the former attorney general of New Jersey, served as a federal prosecutor and has “deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault,” the NFL said.

24 women filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massages.  23 of those lawsuits have been settled.

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Counseling News

As part of his agreement with the NFL to limit his suspension to 11 games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has to undergo counseling before he can get reinstated. So it should be no surprise at all to learn that Watson has already gotten started on his mandatory counseling. NFL columnist Peter King reported on Monday that Watson has begun his counseling - but Mike Florio believes there should be a catch.
Browns' hopes, plans on hold while Deshaun Watson suspended

CLEVELAND BROWNS (8-9) New faces: QBs Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett, WR Amari Cooper, rookie K Cade York, C Ethan Pocic, rookie WR David Bell, P Corey Bojorquez, WR/KR Jakeem Grant, DE Chase Winovich. Key losses: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, C JC Tretter, WR Odell Beckham Jr., K Chase McLaughlin, LB Mack Wilson, WR Rashard Higgins, CB Troy Hill, DT Malik Jackson, FB Andy Janovich, DT Malik McDowell, CB M.J. Stewart. Strengths: Myles Garrett is already one of the game’s best players. The All-Pro defensive lineman seeks another level. He set a single-season team record with 16 sacks last season, a mark he wants to shatter. When the Browns visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, Garrett was excused because he wants his first tour to be at his induction. Garrett leads a Browns defense that will be among the league’s fastest. Second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be on the verge of stardom and Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward leads one of the NFL’s top defensive backfields.
