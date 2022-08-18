ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Makes An Amazing Post To Instagram

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0Z2C_0hMEy51K00

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar made a beautiful post to Instagram. The former Duke star has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar made a beautiful post to Instagram.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Irving captioned the photos: "VIII•XVIII @goldennn_xo Happy Journey around the UNIVERSE Mama Bear ♾ I love you and I am eternally grateful we get to spend our lives together. You have taught me so much about Balance, Love, Trust, Community and Forgiveness. 🥂’s to More memories and laughter with you. It’s been an honor to see you become a Mother and raise Kaire, and I am grateful I get to experience all of the growth with YOU. Thank you for everything my love. Continue to be a LIGHT And illuminate the path creator put in front of you."

Irving just finished up his third season playing for the Nets this past year, and he averaged an outstanding 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

He also shot nearly 47% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range.

When he is on the floor, he is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and he is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.

In 103 regular season games for the Nets, he has averaged of 27.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

In addition to Brooklyn, he has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2011, he was the first overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Cavs, and in 2016 he helped them win the NBA Championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Irving, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
GOLF
sneakernews.com

Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve

Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
FanSided

Knicks rumors: Thibodeau wouldn’t mind giving up this young star for Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks are going to have to give up a substantial amount to get Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell has been rebooted late in the offseason after talks with the Utah Jazz reportedly stalled weeks ago. The Knicks have a vote of confidence from their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, who is apparently willing to give up a significant piece of the Knicks young core to get a deal done, though decision making authority is beyond Thibodeau at this point.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Duke#The Boston Celtics
hotnewhiphop.com

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.01 To Drop In "Iridescent Dreams:" Photos

LaMelo Ball is becoming a fantastic star in the NBA, and he is someone that will likely be successful for a very long time. He has a great mentor in Michael Jordan, and just like MJ, he has his very own signature shoe. This sneaker is called the Puma MB.01, and so far, it has proven to be one of the most popular basketball shoes on the Puma line. LaMelo's attachment to the shoe has drawn in fans, and the early colorways have been quite fun to look at.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Amazing News About Michael Jordan

According to Joe Pompliano, Michael Jordan will be a playable character in the new PGA Tour 2k23 video game. Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion, who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, and he is the current owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Golfing legend Tiger Woods is on the cover of the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy